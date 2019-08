- A toddler is back with his family after being taken in a stolen car at a gas station Monday night.

DeKalb County police said a mother stopped at the QT on Panola Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday. According to investigators, she went into the store, leaving her 3-year-old inside the car with the engine running. Surveillance video shows two men then jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

The mother flagged down a police officer who happened to be patrolling the area. That set off a frantic search.

Police later found the car with the boy still inside at the Arbor Crossing apartment complex, which is located a couple of miles away off of Covington Highway. Thankfully, the boy wasn't hurt.

Officers brought the child back to the QT, where he was reunited with his mother.

The suspects managed to get away but the mother finds herself in trouble. That's because police cited her for both creating a dangerous condition and leaving a vehicle unattended. They also told FOX 5 she could be charged with child neglect at a later date.

The mother was allowed to leave the scene, taking her son with her.