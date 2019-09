- Braves Nation got its first look at Charlie Culberson following a brutal season-ending pitch to the face during Saturday's game.

Culberson and his family took the field during Wednesday night's game against the Phillies at SunTrust Park being announced as the Braves nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Charlie Culberson walks through the dugout after being awarded the Braves nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at SunTrust Park on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

His appearance comes four days after the infielder took a 90 mph pitch to the face from Washington's Fernando Rodney while trying to bunt at Nationals Park during the top of the 7th inning against the Nationals. The Braves would go on to break a 1-1 tie beating the National 10-1.

Rodney has issued an apology to Culberson saying he would never intentionally throw such a pitch.

Culberson has since been placed on the 60-day injured list, ending his season.

SunTrust Park erupted seeing Culberson and his family during the special presentation during Wednesday night's game.

Culberson suffered multiple broken facial bones but will not require surgery.