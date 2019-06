- It was a busy afternoon Thursday for emergency crews in Gwinnett County after a car slammed into a business.

It happened around 3:13 p.m. at a Goodwill store located at 1227 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain. Gwinnett County Fire officials said firefighters to find the vehicle smashed through the glass and aluminum beams at the front of the store.

Firefighters said the car drove through the store and ended up slamming to a back concrete wall.

The driver was checked out at the scene and transported to an area hospital as a precaution, but appeared uninjured. No one else inside the building at the time was hurt.

Officials said the building’s structural integrity was not impacted.

Walton EMC was asked to come to assess damage to the store’s power grid.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.