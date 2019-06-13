< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Car slams into Goodwill store in Gwinnett County Car slams into Goodwill store in Gwinnett County slams into Goodwill store in Gwinnett County" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/car-slams-into-goodwill-store-in-gwinnett-county" addthis:title="Car slams into Goodwill store in Gwinnett County" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/car-slams-into-goodwill-store-in-gwinnett-county";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/car-slams-into-goodwill-store-in-gwinnett-county">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412527536" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - It was a busy afternoon Thursday for emergency crews in Gwinnett County after a car slammed into a business.</p> <p>It happened around 3:13 p.m. at a Goodwill store located at 1227 Rockbridge Road SW in Stone Mountain. Gwinnett County Fire officials said firefighters to find the vehicle smashed through the glass and aluminum beams at the front of the store.</p> <p>Firefighters said the car drove through the store and ended up slamming to a back concrete wall.</p> <p>The driver was checked out at the scene and transported to an area hospital as a precaution, but appeared uninjured. 