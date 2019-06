- Thieves targeted a Henry county neighborhood overnight Friday, burglarizing several cars.

One victim told FOX 5's, Will Nunley the thieves may have had a digital key fob or some way of getting into the cars digitally.

Another woman was victimized when she was getting ready to go to a birthday party and found her cell phone, computer, and purse were stolen from her car.

Police were seen patroling in the area following the rash of break-ins.

No word on if police have identified any suspects.