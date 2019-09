- Calhoun City Schools will be closed Friday after an explosion caused a chemical fire at a manufacturing plant, according to school officials.

In a Tweet, officials said the fire happened on Wall Street and the decision was made to close schools because of the concern for students and staff in regard to the air quality.

CCS will be closed today due to a hazardous chemical fire on Wall Street earlier this morning which poses a threat. We are concerned with student and staff safety with regards to air quality in and around the schools. All residents in the area are advised to stay indoors. — Calhoun City Schools (@CalhounSchools) September 13, 2019

Calhoun fire officials told FOX 5, at least 10 workers were in the building when the explosion happened. One worker was injured.

No word on the victim's condition.

The Housing Authority and residences were put under a mandatory evacuation.

A nearby church opened up to evacuees.