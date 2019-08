- A pair of brothers' quick thinking helped prevent a drowning this weekend in Buchanan, Georgia.

The brothers kayaked to the center of Lake Olympia, where a boat was sinking with two people on board.

Brothers Donald and William Doll said too much weight on one end of Lake Olympia's rescue boat caused it to nose dive and start taking it water.

Onboard the boat at the time were the son and son-in-law of the state Chaplin for the VEterans of Foreign Wars, one of whom couldn't swim.

There are no lifeguards on duty at the lake, so luckily one of the staff noticed the boat was sinking and told the brothers.

The brothers jumped into their kayaks, both typing ropes to the sinking boat and around their waists to physically pull it back to shore.

"I didn't get to serve like my father and grandfather, so this is my way of giving back," William Doll said. "I feel like I'm serving just being here and being a part of this VFW."

The brothers say they're grateful no one was injured in Saturday's incident, especially after someone drowned in the lake in 2018.