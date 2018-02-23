Boy released from hospital after hit and run, driver at large

- After nearly five days in the hospital, Jack Ford is back home.

"It's a beautiful day. We're going home," said Ford's father, Jason Ford.

Doctors released the 6-year-old from their care Thursday afternoon. Ford was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when Cobb County Police said a driver hit him as he crossed Burnt Hickory Road with his father and younger brother, Charlie. The family had just finished up a walk at Kennesaw Mountain when they went to cross the street. Jason Ford said traffic in both directions had stopped to allow them to cross, but almost as soon as they entered the intersection, a car flew into Jack.

"He didn't even think about stopping--passed about 7 to 10 stopped cars and went plowing through the intersection, unfortunately," said Ford.

According to Cobb County Police, the driver of the blue 2008 Chevrolet Impala crashed in a nearby parking lot and took off running into the woods. Three passengers inside the car stayed on the scene and told officers the driver goes by the name "Moonie." So far, investigators have not arrested him.

Paramedics transported Jack to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite where doctors treated him for two broken legs. One of the fractures was so serious, it required surgery.

"Jack is doing very well. Surgery could not have gone any better. He is sore. He's a little grumpy, but he is 100 times better than he was the other night and the doctors plan on 100 percent recovery for him," Ford explained.

While Ford said he has spent the last several days focused on his son's recovery, he does hope the police are able to locate the man responsible for the crash.

"You don't want to have people out riding around doing crazy things to innocent people," said Ford. "I'm not a spiteful guy. I would love to see justice served, but I would rather just have this guy off the street because he obviously has very little value [for] life."

Anyone with information that can help police with this case should call 770-499-3987.