- An 8-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital Friday afternoon after being hit by a car, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. along Baptist Camp Road. Deputies said the boy was riding his bike when he was struck by a car. It was not clear if the car stopped at the scene.

The condition of the child was not immediately known, but officials said the boy may have suffered at least a leg fracture.

The road was closed while officials investigated the crash. FOX 5 News saw deputies surrounding a white, mangled bike in the middle of the road.

The name of the child has not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

