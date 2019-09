- Friday nights heavy thunderstorms have led officials to issue a boil water advisory for DeKalb County

According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, the thunderstorms caused two power outages at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant at 10:40 Friday night and 2:36 Saturday morning.

While backup generators restored power to the facilities in less than three minutes, officials said they are issuing the advisory "in an abundance of caution," since the water pressure dropped below minimum requirements.

Officials say the advisory does not include anyone who is served through the City of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management.

While the advisory is in place, customers are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.

The advisory will remain active until the Georgia Environmental Division approves it being lifted.

For more information, you can contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.