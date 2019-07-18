< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419036988" class="mod-wrapper <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419036988" data-article-version="1.0">Bodycam video: Dog rescued from hot car</h1> hot car"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419036988.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419036988");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419036988_419028446_112944"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419036988_419028446_112944";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419028446","video":"585870","title":"Police%3A%20Dogsitter%20claimed%20he%20forgot%20dog%20was%20in%20the%20car","caption":"Police%3A%20Dogsitter%20claimed%20he%20forgot%20dog%20was%20in%20the%20car","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FPolice__Dogsitter_claimed_he_forgot_dog__0_7533762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FPolice__Dogsitter_claimed_he_forgot_dog_was_in_t_585870_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658111659%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DCZvD0PXE_3TlWgy-4YqUBZTBbgw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fbodycam-video-dog-rescued-from-hot-car"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 10:34PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419036988_419028446_112944",video:"585870",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police__Dogsitter_claimed_he_forgot_dog__0_7533762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%253A%2520Dogsitter%2520claimed%2520he%2520forgot%2520dog%2520was%2520in%2520the%2520car",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/Police__Dogsitter_claimed_he_forgot_dog_was_in_t_585870_1800.mp4?Expires=1658111659&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=CZvD0PXE_3TlWgy-4YqUBZTBbgw",eventLabel:"Police%3A%20Dogsitter%20claimed%20he%20forgot%20dog%20was%20in%20the%20car-419028446",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fbodycam-video-dog-rescued-from-hot-car"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jaclyn.schultz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/bodycam-video-dog-rescued-from-hot-car">Jaclyn Schultz</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/bodycam-video-dog-rescued-from-hot-car">FOX 5 News </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:40PM EDT</span></p> data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/bodycam-video-dog-rescued-from-hot-car" data-title="Bodycam video: Dog rescued from hot car" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/bodycam-video-dog-rescued-from-hot-car" addthis:title="Bodycam video: Dog rescued from hot car" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/bodycam-video-dog-rescued-from-hot-car";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jaclyn\x20Schultz\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419036988" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DULUTH, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Duluth police shared body camera video of a dramatic rescue of a dog trapped in a hot car, to sound the alarm for all pet owners to be extra vigilant this summer. </p> <p>"Think of how you would feel inside of a car that's hot windows rolled up, and it's 90-something degrees out," said Officer Ted Sadowski of Duluth Police. </p> <p>Officers said it was 96 degrees outside when a passerby spotted a Collie inside a Porsche Cayenne outside the L.A. Fitness on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. </p> <p>That person saw firefighters outside the Kroger and flagged them down for help. Firefighters forced their way into the vehicle, and the body camera captures strangers, police officers and firefighters trying to cool down the dog and give him water.</p> <p>Witness Eric Ashley volunteered to transport the dog close by to an emergency veterinarian. The officer's camera shows the life-saving efforts of numerous staff members to put ice packs on the dog's body.</p> <p>Officers Griggs and Bray confronted the suspect, Baoluo Xie, who said he "forgot" the dog in the car. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mystery-surrounding-oconee-county-teen-s-murder" title="Mystery surrounding Oconee County teen's murder" data-articleId="419023536" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mystery_surrounding_teen_s_murder_0_7533853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mystery_surrounding_teen_s_murder_0_7533853_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mystery_surrounding_teen_s_murder_0_7533853_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mystery_surrounding_teen_s_murder_0_7533853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Mystery_surrounding_teen_s_murder_0_7533853_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mystery surrounding teen's murder" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mystery surrounding Oconee County teen's murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oconee County Sheriff's Investigators are trying to solve what they are calling a murder mystery.</p><p>Joseph Jackson, 19, died at the hospital after his grandparents found him severely injured outside the home he shares with them. They're trying to find out who severely injured the young man on a rural road and how.</p><p>"I believe it is a murder mystery, we don't know who did it." said Captain James Hale, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-man-stole-hundreds-of-pieces-of-mail-from-homes-in-several-counties" title="Police: Man stole hundreds of pieces of mail from homes in several counties" data-articleId="419028466" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_arrest_man_accused_of_stealing_hu_0_7533749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_arrest_man_accused_of_stealing_hu_0_7533749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_arrest_man_accused_of_stealing_hu_0_7533749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_arrest_man_accused_of_stealing_hu_0_7533749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Police_arrest_man_accused_of_stealing_hu_0_7533749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police arrest man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man stole hundreds of pieces of mail from homes in several counties</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's a case with hundreds of victims. Sandy Springs Police have been able to link them all to one man.</p><p>Video from a Ring doorbell captured a man snatching a small box off a porch. Sandy Springs Police said the same crook has swiped plenty of mail from homes in Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Cobb and Fulton Counties, and possibly other states.</p><p>"What we thought was a couple of thefts from a porch ended up blowing up into a large identity theft case," said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/widow-shares-memories-of-perfect-husband-after-judge-denies-bond-for-dui-suspect" title="Widow shares memories of ‘perfect husband' after judge denies bond for DUI suspect" data-articleId="418981348" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Judge_denies_bond_for_woman_accused_of_k_0_7532919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Judge_denies_bond_for_woman_accused_of_k_0_7532919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Judge_denies_bond_for_woman_accused_of_k_0_7532919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Judge_denies_bond_for_woman_accused_of_k_0_7532919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/18/Judge_denies_bond_for_woman_accused_of_k_0_7532919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Judge denies bond for woman accused of killing bicyclist" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Widow shares memories of ‘perfect husband' after judge denies bond for DUI suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Portia Bruner</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The heartache and aguish were palpable as Valentina Raquel Fiorillo spoke to reporters about the sudden loss of her husband, Marten Bijvan, who was killed early Wednesday by a DUI suspect.</p><p>"He was on his way to work to support me, to support him, to support our dreams and now he's gone. I'm feeling like any wife would feel if they just lost their husband. I just had to watch what happened in court, it's very sad," Fiorillo said.</p><p>The widow went to the Fulton County Jail to see the 34-year-old woman accused of killing her husband in a DUI crash. 