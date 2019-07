- Duluth police shared body camera video of a dramatic rescue of a dog trapped in a hot car, to sound the alarm for all pet owners to be extra vigilant this summer.

"Think of how you would feel inside of a car that's hot windows rolled up, and it's 90-something degrees out," said Officer Ted Sadowski of Duluth Police.

Officers said it was 96 degrees outside when a passerby spotted a Collie inside a Porsche Cayenne outside the L.A. Fitness on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

That person saw firefighters outside the Kroger and flagged them down for help. Firefighters forced their way into the vehicle, and the body camera captures strangers, police officers and firefighters trying to cool down the dog and give him water.

Witness Eric Ashley volunteered to transport the dog close by to an emergency veterinarian. The officer's camera shows the life-saving efforts of numerous staff members to put ice packs on the dog's body.

Officers Griggs and Bray confronted the suspect, Baoluo Xie, who said he "forgot" the dog in the car. He was cited for animal cruelty and has an appearance in Municipal Court.

Police advise dog owners to simply leave their dogs at home during the summer, or leave the car running with the AC.

"Let's protect what you have in the car," Sadowski said