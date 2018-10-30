Body found inside burning vehicle in Lawrenceville

- Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning. Police are calling the investigation "suspicious."

Bradley Pastinack said, "I heard loud popping like metal, looked out the window saw flames."

Drawn out of bed by strange popping sounds at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Pastinack lept into action after discovering a vehicle on fire behind his Lawrenceville home.

Pastinack said, "Ran outside, called 911 and just kind of watched the car go up."

The car was discovered fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of the subdivision's clubhouse on Springbottom Drive in Lawrenceville when first responders arrived at the scene.

Lt. Jake Parker, Lawrenceville Police Department said, "They put the fire out and discovered there was a body within the car."

Firefighters found the body inside the vehicle after extinguishing the flames. The car was fully involved when they arrived on scene.

Early in the investigation, it's unclear who the victim was or how they died. Police call the death suspicious and suspect foul play.

A woman who was nearby heard the boom overnight, but only learned of the gruesome discovery when she left home for work a few hours later.

The woman said, "Cops were on the scene all morning long they told us about six when they realized everybody was starting to get up to go to work what had occurred."

Detectives spent the morning going over the car and scouring the area for evidence. According to fire officials, the vehicle appeared to have been deliberately set ablaze.

Resident Anna Sanchez said, "Just thinking about the safety of my kids. I have already discussed with him about moving so, I think this is just another push."

Worried for their three young children, Sanchez wants to move. Pastinack agrees it's time to go.

Pastinack said, "I don't want to be near something like that."

Anyone with information should contact the Lawrenceville Police Department.