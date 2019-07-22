If you see the bear, please stay away.
Police have arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in DeKalb County that stemmed from a road-rage incident.
The shooting happened Monday morning at the intersection of Rockbridge Road and South Indian Creek Drive.
According to police, two men were driving on South Indian Creek Drive when they got involved in some type of road-rage situation.
A pregnant black Georgia lawmaker says she has not changed her claims that she was verbally attacked and told to go back she came from in a Cobb County grocery store.
Over the weekend, State Rep. Erica Thomas, who is nine months pregnant, said she was with her 9-year-old daughter at a Publix when a man confronted him, told her to "go back where she came from," all while berating her and swearing at her.
And it was all because she had too many items in her cart in the express lane.
A fire is causing delays and stoppages on MARTA Monday afternoon.
According to MARTA officials, due to multiple fires on the trackway, all trains have been temporarily held at the West End station.
Officials told FOX 5 there's a small brush fire near the tracks.