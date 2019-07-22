A pregnant black Georgia lawmaker says she has not changed her claims that she was verbally attacked and told to go back she came from in a Cobb County grocery store.

Over the weekend, State Rep. Erica Thomas, who is nine months pregnant, said she was with her 9-year-old daughter at a Publix when a man confronted him, told her to "go back where she came from," all while berating her and swearing at her.

And it was all because she had too many items in her cart in the express lane.