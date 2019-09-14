< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428784250" data-article-version="1.0">Best-selling Southern novelist Anne Rivers Siddons dead at 83</h1> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-428784250" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Best-selling Southern novelist Anne Rivers Siddons dead at 83&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
</ul> Southern novelist Anne Rivers Siddons dead at 83"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428784250.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <figcaption>Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images</figcaption> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428784250-428784223" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/14/Getty_AnneSiddons_091419_1568467474290_7657806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 09:24AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP)</strong> - Anne Rivers Siddons, a best-selling Southern author known for novels "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Peachtree Road," has died. She was 83.</p><p>Siddons died Wednesday morning at her home in Charleston, South Carolina, news outlets reported. Her cause of death was lung cancer, her stepson David Siddons told The Post and Courier.</p><p>Siddons was born Sybil Anne Rivers on Jan. 9, 1936 in Fairburn, Georgia. She attended Auburn University in 1954 and wrote for the student newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman. Siddons wrote columns in the paper in favor of integration which gave her national attention and got her fired from the paper. Her 1976 novel "Heartbreak Hotel" is loosely based on the experience.</p><p>"She was the epitome of the proper Southern woman she was raised to be and yet she found herself in the middle of the civil rights movement, and wrote about it, and joined in, and became this incredible figure," friend and fellow author Cynthia Graubart said.</p><p>"Heartbreak Hotel" was turned into the feature film "Heart of Dixie" in 1989.</p><p>Another novel, "The House Next Door," was the basis of a made-for-television movie released in 2006. Stephen King called the book one of the best horror novels of the 20th century.</p><p>Siddons published 19 novels and one collection of essays.  <h3>More News Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/School_bus_drivers_fight_for_wages_0_7664077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/School_bus_drivers_fight_for_wages_0_7664077_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/School_bus_drivers_fight_for_wages_0_7664077_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/School_bus_drivers_fight_for_wages_0_7664077_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/School_bus_drivers_fight_for_wages_0_7664077_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drivers claim they haven't been paid for hours worked and that it's been going on for weeks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clayton County school bus drivers fighting for wages</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 12:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clayton County school bus drivers are in an uproar over pay.</p><p>Drivers tell FOX 5 the school district hasn't paid them for hours worked, and that this lack of payment has been going on for weeks.</p><p>The bus drivers and supervisors met Wednesday morning at a Riverdale bus depot for over an hour in an attempt to address the concerns.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/henry-county-police-standoff" title="Shooting suspect in custody after Henry County SWAT standoff" data-articleId="429281177" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Police_standoff_ends_0_7663663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Police_standoff_ends_0_7663663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Police_standoff_ends_0_7663663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Police_standoff_ends_0_7663663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Police_standoff_ends_0_7663663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police standoff ends" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shooting suspect in custody after Henry County SWAT standoff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marc Teichner</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 05:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 09:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is in custody after an hours-long police standoff in Henry County early Wednesday morning. </p><p>Officers were called to a residence on East Shoreview Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after a person had been shot. </p><p>According to police, the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a McDonough home and held police at bay for nearly nine hours. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-of-inmate-found-dead-releases-video-surrounding-his-death" title="Family of inmate found dead releases video surrounding his death" data-articleId="429331907" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Family_of_inmate_found_dead_releases_vid_0_7664202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Family_of_inmate_found_dead_releases_vid_0_7664202_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Family_of_inmate_found_dead_releases_vid_0_7664202_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Family_of_inmate_found_dead_releases_vid_0_7664202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Family_of_inmate_found_dead_releases_vid_0_7664202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tilson's family released a new video that they claim shows inhumane treatment and his death." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of inmate found dead releases video surrounding his death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of a Rockdale County Jail inmate released new information about  <h3>Featured Videos</h3> src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V SHALI TILSON DEATH ANNIVERSARY 5P _00.00.11.20_1553733268966.png_6953431_ver1.0_640_360_1568825581642.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family of inmate found dead releases video surrounding his death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/clayton-county-school-bus-drivers-fighting-for-wages"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20HIRING%20BUS%20DRIVERS%206A_WAGAae1b_146.mxf_00.00.09.18_1568824725986.png_7663956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V CLAYTON CO HIRING BUS DRIVERS 6A_WAGAae1b_146.mxf_00.00.09.18_1568824725986.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clayton County school bus drivers fighting for wages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/oktoberfest-takes-flight-at-airport-adjacent-brewery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEvoxkCXUAEQ8ZH_1568814103914_7663681_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EEvoxkCXUAEQ8ZH_1568814103914.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Oktoberfest takes flight at airport-adjacent brewery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/christal-jordan-talks-the-latest-update-on-lori-laughlin-s-upcoming-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image:  <h3>Most Recent</h3> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20HIRING%20BUS%20DRIVERS%206A_WAGAae1b_146.mxf_00.00.09.18_1568824725986.png_7663956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20HIRING%20BUS%20DRIVERS%206A_WAGAae1b_146.mxf_00.00.09.18_1568824725986.png_7663956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20HIRING%20BUS%20DRIVERS%206A_WAGAae1b_146.mxf_00.00.09.18_1568824725986.png_7663956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/V%20CLAYTON%20CO%20HIRING%20BUS%20DRIVERS%206A_WAGAae1b_146.mxf_00.00.09.18_1568824725986.png_7663956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Clayton County school bus drivers fighting for wages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hall-county-man-arrested-after-meth-bust" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hall%20County%20meth%20bust_1568821192569.jpg_7663945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hall%20County%20meth%20bust_1568821192569.jpg_7663945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hall%20County%20meth%20bust_1568821192569.jpg_7663945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hall%20County%20meth%20bust_1568821192569.jpg_7663945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/Hall%20County%20meth%20bust_1568821192569.jpg_7663945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hall County man arrested after meth bust</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/california-democratic-donor-charged-with-running-drug-house-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California Democratic donor charged with running drug house</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officials-tennessee-teen-goes-missing-without-medication" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/TBI_Shelton_091819_1568816280928_7663904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/TBI_Shelton_091819_1568816280928_7663904_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/TBI_Shelton_091819_1568816280928_7663904_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/TBI_Shelton_091819_1568816280928_7663904_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/TBI_Shelton_091819_1568816280928_7663904_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Tennessee teen goes missing without medication</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/flash-flood-risk-persists-in-texas-as-imelda-moves-inland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEscgftWwAAtBg7_1568816324947_7663906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEscgftWwAAtBg7_1568816324947_7663906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEscgftWwAAtBg7_1568816324947_7663906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEscgftWwAAtBg7_1568816324947_7663906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/18/EEscgftWwAAtBg7_1568816324947_7663906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flash flood risk 