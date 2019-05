- Gwinnett County Police continue their hunt for a park's peeping Tom, spotted by three young boys in the Rabbit Hill Park bathroom on May 13.

A police report obtained by FOX 5 reveals how a group of boys "were waiting for a stall to change." They reportedly "saw the man put his iPhone at his feet and point it under the stall recording the people in the next stall."

“It sickened me, honestly,” said one baseball mom, who was at the park on May 13. She did not want to appear on camera for her child's safety but told Fox 5 she saw the man exit the bathroom that evening only learning of his alleged actions when she got home.

"I thought it was kind of weird to begin with just because for no reason I was kind of drawn to turn around, and each time I had seen this man,” the mother described.

Several parents with children on the Mountain View Baseball team told Fox 5’s Emilie Ikeda the incident is an eye opener. One mom said, “You just can’t be that trusting anymore.”

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set, white male, with black hair and a bald spot, a black goatee, pink shorts and a black Mountain View Baseball t-shirt.

The mom said the details of the unknown man are burned into her memory, keeping her up at night.

"It's always on my mind,” she said. “I think about it before I go to bed just hoping he gets caught."

Gwinnett County Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. In the meantime, the department said uniformed officers will continue extra patrols at the park.