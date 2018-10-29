Authorities seek ID after man's body found in Allatoona Lake

- The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the man whose body was pulled from Allatoona Lake last month.

Investigators released a sketch.

Deputies recovered the body on September 1 near the Bethany Bridge area of the lake.

Investigators say the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

They say he was also wearing ankle weights, a backpack full of rocks and a rope around his waist with an anchor.

Deputies have not determined if this case is a homicide or suicide.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.