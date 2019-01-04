Authorities search for Georgia teen and her 2 children

- Authorities are searching for a missing teenager and her two children.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports 16-year-old Kenyah Randall Edwards along with her son, 2-year-old Kensharri, and her daughter, 1-year-old Shariah, have been missing since Dec. 22, 2018.

Officials said they may still be somewhere in Walton County, but they also may have traveled to Covington, Georgia or may be as far away as Brooklyn, New York.

Kenyah is described as being 5’4” tall, about 150 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Kensharri is described as being 2’6” tall, about 25 pounds, with black hair, and black eyes.

Shariah is described as being 2’ tall, about 20 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call the police.