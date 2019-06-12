< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By <a href="mailto:andi.larner@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/atlanta-s-secret-bounty-free-fruit-for-those-in-need">Andi Larner</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/atlanta-s-secret-bounty-free-fruit-for-those-in-need">FOX 5 News </a>
Posted Jun 12 2019 02:53PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 03:16PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 03:18PM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/fruit_1560365875210_7388515_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412280613" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Monday was grocery day for 38-year-old Stephanie Young. As a single mom with three children, getting enough food can be a struggle. Stephanie has been facing some big challenges. Last year, she was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. She had major surgery, lost her job, her home and now lives with her mother.</p> <p>"It's been rough," said Young. "But with these guys being here and helping us, I'm able to provide for my family, making sure that we have a meal."</p> <p>Young has turned to the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center's food pantry in the West End. She said thanks to one of SWEEAC’s providers, she has been eating better than she ever has.</p> <p>Open twice a week, the pantry serves up to 300 people a day.</p> <p>Concrete Jungle offers vegetables grown in their small, in-town farm, but the fruit, like plums, comes from the most unlikely places, like this tree in a yard in Cabbagetown.</p> <p>"There are a lot of food insecure, homeless hungry people around Atlanta," said Aubrey Daniels, co-founder of Concrete Jungle, a non-profit dedicated to bringing the freshest, Georgia-grown produce to the homeless and those in need. "And we have at least tens of thousands of pounds of fruit that's just wasting in the city because no one's collecting it."</p> <p>So every Thursday, from May through November, volunteers go out and pick wild fruit growing in public and private places around the city, donating it to shelters, soup kitchens, and food pantries.</p> <p>"You have to learn how to get your fruit goggle," said Daniels. "You have to learn how to actually recognize the fruit trees from all the other trees. But once you do that, you see that they are everywhere."</p> <p>Since 2009, between the picks and the farm, Concrete Jungle has harvested over 93,000 pounds of free produce.</p> <p>"My name is actually the veggie girl...the veggie girl," said Ivory Flemister, program manager for Concrete Jungle.</p> <p>At SWEEAC’s food pantry, the plums are a huge hit, but so is the slaw. With her love of cooking, Flesmister dreams up simple recipes and spreads the word about the virtues of fresh food.</p> <p>"This is good, I love it," one of the clients told FOX 5 News. "I never ate radishes before."</p> <p>“There's so many people that I didn't think I would change their lives," said Flemister. "I'm literally changing lives by giving these fresh vegetables and these simple recipes."</p> <p>And for Young, the bounty and care from the folks at Concrete Jungle and the pantry are helping her through the toughest of times.</p> <p>"Yeah, I feel a whole lot better," said Young. Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller
By Aungelique Proctor, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 12 2019 12:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 03:45PM EDT

A 16-year-old Douglas County boy was charged Wednesday with murder after deputies said he shot his 17-year-old friend during an argument over a video game controller.

The deadly shooting happened around 12:45 Monday morning in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park off of Bankhead Highway in Lithia Springs. Deputies said they received a call from a concerned neighbor who heard a loud noise and saw a group of teens running from one of the mobile homes.

Police search for Atlanta sex assault suspect
By Jaclyn Schultz, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 11 2019 08:51PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 02:57PM EDT

Police said officers are searching for a sex assault suspect who broke into a woman's southeast Atlanta apartment and raped her.

It happened May 31 at one of the units in the Colonial Square apartments off Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue SW, just east of Interstate 75.

Investigators handed out fliers with a sketch of the suspect and posted the fliers at Atlanta area businesses.

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for gunning down 'hood minister'
By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 11 2019 11:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 11:17PM EDT

Clarkston police are searching for a killer who investigators said is "armed and dangerous."

Lamour Lowe, 20, is wanted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Larnell Thompson, according to police. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills victim during fight over video game controller</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-year-old Douglas County boy was charged Wednesday with murder after deputies said he shot his 17-year-old friend during an argument over a video game controller.</p><p>The deadly shooting happened around 12:45 Monday morning in the Lakeside Mobile Home Park off of Bankhead Highway in Lithia Springs. Deputies said they received a call from a concerned neighbor who heard a loud noise and saw a group of teens running from one of the mobile homes.</p><p>"I was there and it was an accident. Those guys were best friends, they were like brothers," a shaken Bilial William's told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-search-for-atlanta-sex-assault-suspect" title="Police search for Atlanta sex assault suspect" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say man broke into apartment, sexually assault woman" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for Atlanta sex assault suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police said officers are searching for a sex assault suspect who broke into a woman's southeast Atlanta apartment and raped her. </p><p>It happened May 31 at one of the units in the Colonial Square apartments off Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue SW, just east of Interstate 75.</p><p>Investigators handed out fliers with a sketch of the suspect and posted the fliers at Atlanta area businesses. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-armed-and-dangerous-man-wanted-for-gunning-down-hood-minister-" title="'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for gunning down 'hood minister'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police searching for gunman who killed 19-year-old man" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for gunning down 'hood minister'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clarkston police are searching for a killer who investigators said is “armed and dangerous.”</p><p>Lamour Lowe, 20, is wanted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Larnell Thompson, according to police. Clarkston Police said the Thompson knocked on the door of an apartment at the 1500 Oak Apartment Complex in Clarkston on June 1. That’s when police said he and Lowe got into an argument. Investigators said Thompson walked away but was followed by Lowe. Police said Lowe shot Thompson three times, killing him.</p><p>Kovu Jones said he frequently visits the spot where he and other friends of Thompson held a candlelight vigil after the deadly shooting. 