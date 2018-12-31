Atlanta gets ready for New Year's Eve Peach Drop

- Preparations are underway right now to ring in 2019 in Atlanta.

The annual Peach Drop celebration began in 1989 at the historic Underground Atlanta location.

Last year, the party was at Woodruff Park, but now it's moved back home.

Workers are now putting the finishing touches to make this a night to remember.

Street closures will begin at 3:30 p.m. around the area. The streets that will be closed include:

Peachtree Street to Wall Street

Wall Street to Central Avenue

Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Headlining the event tonight are Jagged Edge & 112 "The Xperience" and Better than Ezra with entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

Federal, local, and state authorities will keep and eye on things from the Joint Operations Center, with additional officers on the ground and security cameras.

All purses will be checked on entry.