- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead early Sunday morning in Southwest Atlanta.

Officers said they got calls just after midnight reporting shots fired on Forsyth Street SW. They responded to the parking lot of Magic City, a popular adult entertainment club, to find a woman in her forties with gunshot wounds.

The woman did not survive. Police said the shooter remained on scene and is now in custody.

Atlanta police said the two women were in a car together outside of the Magic City parking lot when they got into an argument. Somehow that argument escalated and one of the women shot the other.

One shot was fired inside the car, and then the victim tried to run away. When she got out of the car, the shooter chased after her and fired several more times.

The victim collapsed in the parking lot of Magic City.

APD said the Magic City security guards helped detain the suspected shooter. That unidentified suspect is in jail.

Officers will now collect surveillance video from nearby businesses to try and piece together what led up to the shooting in the first place.