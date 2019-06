- State lawmakers heard emotional testimony Monday from the mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after collapsing during a Georgia football practice.

The State House of Representatives has set up a student committee on the issue of heat-related illness in sports.

Monday afternoon, the committee heard testimony from experts who have studied the issue of heat and exertion-related sports injuries.

The committee is called the Johnny Tolbert III House Study Commission on Heat-Related, Cardiac, and Other Sports-Related Injuries, named in honor of Johnny.

The 12-year-old died in July 2016 after collapsing during a practice at Welcome-All Park in South Fulton.

By far the most emotional moment was when Tolbert's mother, Michelle Wright, went to the microphone to thank committee members for their work in her son's memory.

"I can't speak today, but I would like to say thank y'all for taking the time to listen today, OK," Wright said in tears. "Sorry, there's not much I can really say. Being here I'm reliving this whole thing all over again. It's very difficult. I'm sorry."

The goal of the study committee is to gather information and make possible recommendations for future legislation on the issue.