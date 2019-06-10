< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Atlanta mom testifies before lawmakers after son's heat-related death

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jun 10 2019 01:43PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 10 2019 01:41PM EDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 02:48PM EDT 10 2019 01:41PM By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jun 10 2019 01:43PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 10 2019 01:41PM EDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 02:48PM EDT class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/S%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.20.11_1560188563914.png_7370464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411808417-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/S%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.20.11_1560188563914.png_7370464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411808417-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="S HEAT RELATED DEATH TESTIFY 12P_00.00.20.11_1560188563914.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.43.07_1560188568593.png_7370467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411808417-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V HEAT RELATED DEATH TESTIFY 12P_00.00.43.07_1560188568593.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/S%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.04.09_1560188563889.png_7370463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411808417-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="S HEAT RELATED DEATH TESTIFY 12P_00.00.04.09_1560188563889.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.04.03_1560188566242.png_7370465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411808417-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V HEAT RELATED DEATH TESTIFY 12P_00.00.04.03_1560188566242.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411808417-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/S%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.20.11_1560188563914.png_7370464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="S HEAT RELATED DEATH TESTIFY 12P_00.00.20.11_1560188563914.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/V%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.43.07_1560188568593.png_7370467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V HEAT RELATED DEATH TESTIFY 12P_00.00.43.07_1560188568593.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/S%20HEAT%20RELATED%20DEATH%20TESTIFY%2012P_00.00.04.09_1560188563889.png_7370463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="S HEAT RELATED DEATH TESTIFY 12P_00.00.04.09_1560188563889.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - State lawmakers heard emotional testimony Monday from the mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after collapsing during a Georgia football practice.

The State House of Representatives has set up a student committee on the issue of heat-related illness in sports.

Monday afternoon, the committee heard testimony from experts who have studied the issue of heat and exertion-related sports injuries.

The committee is called the Johnny Tolbert III House Study Commission on Heat-Related, Cardiac, and Other Sports-Related Injuries, named in honor of Johnny.</p><p>The 12-year-old died in July 2016 after collapsing during a practice at Welcome-All Park in South Fulton.</p><p>By far the most emotional moment was when Tolbert's mother, Michelle Wright, went to the microphone to thank committee members for their work in her son's memory.</p><p>"I can't speak today, but I would like to say thank y'all for taking the time to listen today, OK," Wright said in tears. "Sorry, there's not much I can really say. Being here I'm reliving this whole thing all over again. It's very difficult. Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Tower in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead

By FOX 5 NY Staff 

Posted Jun 10 2019 02:12PM EDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 02:52PM EDT

A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, killing one person, according to emergency officials.

FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m., officials said. 1 dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 02:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, killing one person, according to emergency officials.</p><p>FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m., officials said. That area is just north of Times Square.</p><p>"FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing," the FDNY tweeted. "The fire has been extinguished. There is currently one fatality reported."

Sheriff: Baby found abandoned in plastic bag 'in good health'

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jun 10 2019 01:20PM EDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 02:39PM EDT

Officials have good news regarding an infant found abandoned in the woods of Forsyth County last week.

In an update, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said baby India is in good health at a local hospital Monday.

Deputies say they are investigating leads, but so far they have not located the baby's mother.

Georgia Supreme Court denies Ryan Duke's appeal in Tara Grinstead murder trial

By FOX 5 News 

Posted Jun 10 2019 08:29AM EDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 11:11AM EDT

The Georgia Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the man accused of killing teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead asking for the state to pay for expert witnesses when his case goes to trial.

In a unanimous decision, the court said it did not have authority to consider Ryan Duke's appeal, saying that Duke and his lawyers had to first obtain a "certificate of immediate review" from the trial court.

This appeal came after Duke's attorneys, who took over his case pro bono, asked for state funding to pay for defense experts and an independent investigator. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Supreme Court denies Ryan Duke's appeal in Tara Grinstead murder trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Georgia Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the man accused of killing teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead asking for the state to pay for expert witnesses when his case goes to trial.</p><p>In a unanimous decision, the court said it did not have authority to consider Ryan Duke's appeal, saying that Duke and his lawyers had to first obtain a "certificate of immediate review" from the trial court.</p><p>This appeal came after Duke's attorneys, who took over his case pro bono, asked for state funding to pay for defense experts and an independent investigator. 