- An Atlanta man and former employee of WAGA-TV faces charges after his arrest during an undercover law enforcement operation targeting suspected sexual predators, according to police in Tucson, Arizona.

Robert Stevenson, age 43, is one of 21 men arrested in the operation that involved a number of law enforcement agencies. Authorities said officers posed as juveniles in on-line chats with adults, and agreed to meet the adults in Tucson for sexual acts. The adult suspects were arrested when they arrived for the meetings.

Stevenson faces two felony charges, Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sex Conduct with a Minor, according to Pima County, Arizona jail records. He was arrested on Friday, August 2 and released the next day after posting a $1,000 bond, records showed.

Stevenson was an Executive Producer at WAGA for less than six months, and resigned from the station the same day that Tucson police announced his arrest.