- The Atlanta firefighter who lost his leg in a crash as he responded to an accident on Interstate 85 Sunday morning is said to be doing well.

Sgt. Darrow Harden is in "very good spirits" while he continues recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A spokesman for the Atlanta Fire Department said Harden is getting lots of support from fellow firefighters.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with Harden's recovery expenses.

No word yet on when he will be released.