- The Atlanta Falcons are hitting the streets in an effort to better the community.

Players came together to create a social justice committee focused on addressing issues here in Atlanta.

"We just want to help," Falcons safety Ricardo Allen said.

Players spoke with teens about violence and emotional stability and built homes through habitat for humanity.

Other players did ride-alongs with Atlanta police officers to see what it means to protect and serve.

"I went to youth detention centers and there were kids who just made bad choices," Allen said. "I just went in there to inspire them and spoke to them about making the most of their second chance."

The players said they hope their work inspires more people in the community to make a difference too.

"These issues won’t be changed in a year," Allen said. "This is an ongoing process but we have to get out there and change the world to make it better."