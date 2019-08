- A fire tore through a southwest Atlanta apartment building, damaging several units and leaving dozens of people homeless.

It happened at the Royal Oaks apartments on Camp Creek Parkway around 6 p.m. Friday.

Fire crews were able to get to the scene and knock down the flames quickly.

Even still, officials say twelve units were damaged.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Red Cross is now helping the eleven families displaced by the blaze.