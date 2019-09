- Atlanta police are looking for two men who robbed and carjacked an Atlanta political activist at gunpoint.

Minister Steven Muhammad told police two masked men walked up to him and his wife Tuesday morning on Greenbrair Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

He told officers the men were armed with assault rifles when they stole his car and $200.

Muhammad said the incident will make him push harder to stop crime in Atlanta.

Muhammad serves as a member of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ task force on criminal justice reform.