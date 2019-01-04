Athens police continue searching for 2 missing men

- Athens-Clarke County Police continue to search for two missing men who haven't seen since before Christmas.

Joshua Lee Jackson and Derrick Davion Ruff, both 25, were last seen together on December 18, 2018. Ruff was reported missing on December 20 and Jackson was reported missing the day after Ruff was.

Detectives have spent the last few weeks following up on dozens of leads and have spoken with family members as well as friends.

The vehicle Jackson and Ruff were last seen in together was found by Gwinnett County Police in an isolated section of a neighborhood. Nothing suspicious was noted about the vehicle, according to investigators.

As of Friday, January 4, both men remain missing.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their location. Anyone with information can call 706-705-4775.

