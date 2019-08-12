He's a prolific visitor of gyms in Gwinnett County but he's not working out, he's stealing from people, police said.

Gwinnett County police said 30-year-old Lester Landor has pocketed thousands of dollars from cashing out gift cards bought with stolen debit and credit cards from victims at the gyms. It's a daily routine for thousands, devoting time to their health, maybe an hour or more, at an area gym like Crunch Fitness in unincorporated Snellville. But Gwinnett County police said while patrons were busy working Landor was busy in the parking lot breaking into vehicles.

Chris Biggs, General Manager for Crunch Fitness, said his crews have been made aware of the break-ins.