- Police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired at a southwest Atlanta home with small children inside. Investigators said it's a matter of luck that no one was hurt or even killed.

Police said just after midnight Thursday what appears to be multiple gunmen started shooting at the Dale Lane house. The people living there heard the gunfire and then noticed that the home had been struck repeatedly.

FOX 5's Marc Teichner counted at least 50 evidence markers, almost all of which were pointing out shell casings.

Investigators said the home was the only one hit, which leads them to believe that it was targeted. They're not sure why.

Luckily no one inside, including some small children, were hit during the hail of bullets.

Police said the number of shots fired shows the gunmen have absolutely no concern for human life.

Unfortunately, officers don't have a good description of the shooters. They also don't know whether the gunmen escaped on foot or in a car.