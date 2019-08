- Decatur police have issued arrest warrants for a man accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a bicycle.

Jonathan James Gray was charged with three counts of entering auto and one count of theft.

Authorities said the incidents happened on W. Ponce De Leon Avenue and E. Parkwood Road on Aug. 11 and 12.

He was last seen on video trying to get into a car on Aug. 14 on E. Parkwood Road.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.