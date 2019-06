- City council members in Alpharetta passed an ordinance to ban dockless scooters.

The Alpharetta City Council voted on the ordinance late Monday evening.

This comes after complaints poured in saying the devices create a nuisance for the city.

City officials said the scooters are left on the sidewalks and in the middle of streets.

Alpharetta Administrator James Drinkard said the ban will cut down on the number of injuries on the dockless devices.

The ban does not include scooters but bans the business operation of providing the scooters within the community.

Those services include Bird and Lime.