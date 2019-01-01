9 year old boy injured by celebratory gunfire

- A 9 year old Northwest Atlanta boy is shot in the stomach, and police believe he was the victim of celebratory gunfire.

The child was with his family at a home on Griffin Street, shooting off fireworks celebrating the New Year. It was after midnight when they realized the boy had been hurt. Paramedics rushed him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston, where doctors determined he'd been shot. The boy underwent surgery during the overnight hours. At last check he was in stable condition.

Investigators talked to a number of people in the area, hoping to identify who pulled may have pulled the trigger. But at least for now, no suspects have been identified.

Police say the shooting is a reminder of just how dangerous celebratory gunfire can be and ask people to not use guns to celebrate the New Year.

Stay tuned to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 for more on this breaking story.