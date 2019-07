- Police said a stray bullet struck a 7-year-old boy during a shootout Sunday night.

The incident happened at the apartment complex off Misty Waters Drive in DeKalb County.

Around 9:21 p.m., police said at least two gunmen shot at each other in a parking lot, and a bullet flew 70 yards and struck the child playing outside.

The child was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spaulding and is listed in moderate condition.

Police said the suspects were described as young men, and fled south among the apartment buildings.