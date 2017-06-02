< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 7 killed in mutli-vehicle crash in Franklin County 7 killed in mutli-vehicle crash in Franklin County https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416661687-408474941" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 06 2019 06:51PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Seven people are dead after a large SUV crossed over the median into oncoming traffic causing a chain reaction crash along Interstate 85 in Franklin County, Georgia Saturday afternoon.</p><p>It happened along I-85 near Mile Marker 160. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said a Ford Excursion driving north on the interstate crossed over the median and into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevrolet van. The van then crashed into a Ford E360 van in the next lane, troopers said.</p><p>Two more vehicles were also involved.</p><p>Troopers said three people inside the Ford Excursion and all four people in the Chevrolet Van were killed.</p><p>Three other passengers in the Ford Excursion were rushed to an area hospital. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Possible gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza causes multiple injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 01:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fire officials in Florida say a possible gas explosion at a shopping plaza has caused multiple injuries.</p><p>According to the Plantation Fire Department, approximately 15 to 20 people have been transported with 2 seriously injured. They say an exact number of victims has not been confirmed. Authorities are continuing to search for more victims. </p><p>A gas leak has not been confirmed yet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake" title="Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake" data-articleId="416627676" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Ridgecrest_cars_shaking_0_7481265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Ridgecrest_cars_shaking_0_7481265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Ridgecrest_cars_shaking_0_7481265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Ridgecrest_cars_shaking_0_7481265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/Ridgecrest_cars_shaking_0_7481265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ridgecrest cars shaking" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 02:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Less than a day after a major 7.1 earthquake hit southern California many in the state are now assessing any damage the earthquake may have caused.</p><p>Friday's earthquake occurred a day after a magnitude 6.4 quake hit the city of Ridgecrest in Kern County.</p><p>Early Saturday morning fire official said there were no fatalities or major injuries in Ridgecrest and no major building damages. Kern County Fire Department says some structures could be weakened from the back-to-back quakes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/former-clemson-running-back-tyshon-dye-25-drowns-at-family-picnic" title="Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic" data-articleId="416661982" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clemson Tigers running back Tyshon Dye looks during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 06 2019 06:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Clemson and East Carolina running back Tyshon Dye drowned on Friday during a family outing at a park in Georgia.</p><p>Dye, 25, had been swimming with his two brothers at Richard B Russell State Park in Elberton when he started to tire and couldn't make it to land, according to Elbert County coroner, Chuck Almond.</p><p>His two brothers saw him go under the water, but couldn't help him, Almond told the Greenville News .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/guitar-player-plays-the-star-spangled-banner-in-the-grand-canyon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/KSAZ%20gutiar%20player%20in%20grand%20canyon_1562447299982.jpg_7484334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video and photo courtesy of Andrew Suggs (@asuggs16)" title="KSAZ gutiar player in grand canyon_1562447299982.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/naval-air-weapons-station-china-lake-evacuated-not-mission-capable-following-71-magnitude-quake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619_1562436840089_7482584_ver1.0.gif');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows the entrance to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake on July 4, 2019. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)" title="getty_navalairweaponsstationfile_070619-407068.gif"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated, ‘not mission capable' following 7.1-magnitude quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/officials-no-deaths-major-injuries-reported-from-71-quake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-1160405851_1280x720_1562435796071_7482580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images" title="GETTY earthquake damage1160405851_1562435796071-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: No deaths, major injuries reported from 7.1 quake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5283_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5283"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/7-killed-in-mutli-vehicle-crash-in-franklin-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>7 killed in mutli-vehicle crash in Franklin County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-clemson-running-back-tyshon-dye-25-drowns-at-family-picnic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/06/GETTY-tyshon-dye_1562452401964_7484291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clemson&#x20;Tigers&#x20;running&#x20;back&#x20;Tyshon&#x20;Dye&#x20;looks&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Playstation&#x20;Fiesta&#x20;Bowl&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Ohio&#x20;State&#x20;Buckeyes&#x20;at&#x20;University&#x20;of&#x20;Phoenix&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Glendale&#x2c;&#x20;Arizona&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Robin&#x20;Alam&#x2f;Icon&#x20;Sportswire&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Clemson running back Tyshon Dye, 25, drowns at family picnic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-power-outage-at-stone-mountain-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/stone%20mountain_1562450829848.png_7484455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/stone%20mountain_1562450829848.png_7484455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/stone%20mountain_1562450829848.png_7484455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/stone%20mountain_1562450829848.png_7484455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/stone%20mountain_1562450829848.png_7484455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Georgia&#x20;Power&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Power restored at Stone Mountain Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/eye-drops-and-ointment-sold-at-walgreens-walmart-recalled-due-to-sterility-concerns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/06/GettyImages-537949740_1562450493974_7484276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Greg&#x20;Fiume&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eye drops and ointment sold at Walgreens, Walmart recalled due to sterility concerns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-seek-to-identify-suspects-in-armed-robbery-burglary" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/06/44peachtreeplace_1562449777974_7484402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" 