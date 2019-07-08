< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 5 additional arrests stemming from death of Hall County deputy src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20OFFICER%20SHOT%207-8%20WAGABCEME01_4.mpg_07.17.36.02_1562586006566.png_7486543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="JESSE JEWELL PKWY OFFICER SHOT 7-8 WAGABCEME01_4.mpg_07.17.36.02_1562586006566.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20OFFICER%20SHOT%207-8%20WAGABCEME01_5.mpg_07.32.55.19_1562586008750.png_7486545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="JESSE JEWELL PKWY OFFICER SHOT 7-8 WAGABCEME01_5.mpg_07.32.55.19_1562586008750.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20OFFICER%20SHOT%207-8%20WAGABCEME01_4.mpg_07.22.21.18_1562586008295.png_7486544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="JESSE JEWELL PKWY OFFICER SHOT 7-8 WAGABCEME01_4.mpg_07.22.21.18_1562586008295.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20OFFICER%20SHOT%207-8%20WAGABCEME01_4.mpg_07.09.27.28_1562586005952.png_7486542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="JESSE JEWELL PKWY OFFICER SHOT 7-8 WAGABCEME01_4.mpg_07.09.27.28_1562586005952.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/P%20JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20SHOOTING%205P_00.01.14.05_1562621065261.png_7488851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P JESSE JEWELL PKWY SHOOTING 5P_00.01.14.05_1562621065261.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/P%20JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20SHOOTING%205P_00.01.08.11_1562621063535.png_7488850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P JESSE JEWELL PKWY SHOOTING 5P_00.01.08.11_1562621063535.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/P%20JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20SHOOTING%205P_00.01.02.21_1562621062724.png_7488849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P JESSE JEWELL PKWY SHOOTING 5P_00.01.02.21_1562621062724.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/P%20JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.45.27_1562621061280.png_7488848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P JESSE JEWELL PKWY SHOOTING 5P_00.00.45.27_1562621061280.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/P%20JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.44.03_1562621060535.png_7488847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P JESSE JEWELL PKWY SHOOTING 5P_00.00.44.03_1562621060535.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/P%20JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.22.15_1562621058270.png_7488846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P JESSE JEWELL PKWY SHOOTING 5P_00.00.22.15_1562621058270.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/P%20JESSE%20JEWELL%20PKWY%20SHOOTING%205P_00.00.14.03_1562621057566.png_7488845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P JESSE JEWELL PKWY SHOOTING 5P_00.00.14.03_1562621057566.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/WGCL-LNS%20OVERNIGHT%20FEED%207-8-19%20WAGABCEME01_Restart1.mpg_03.49.51.17_1562576951990.png_7486346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WGCL-LNS OVERNIGHT FEED 7-8-19 WAGABCEME01_Restart1.mpg_03.49.51.17_1562576951990.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/WGCL-LNS%20OVERNIGHT%20FEED%207-8-19%20WAGABCEME01_Restart1.mpg_03.56.36.18_1562576958036.png_7486350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WGCL-LNS OVERNIGHT FEED 7-8-19 WAGABCEME01_Restart1.mpg_03.56.36.18_1562576958036.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/WGCL-LNS%20OVERNIGHT%20FEED%207-8-19%20WAGABCEME01_Restart1.mpg_03.52.44.23_1562576957800.png_7486349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418725557-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WGCL-LNS OVERNIGHT FEED 7-8-19 By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 04:56PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 05:05PM EDT HALL COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Investigators said they have made five more arrests related to the investigation into the killing of Hall County Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.

The 28-year-old deputy was shot and killed in the line duty the evening of July 7 while trying to pull over a car full of suspects.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said Dixon attempted to pull over a car driven by 17-year-old Hector Garcia-Solis. After a brief pursuit, Garcia-Solis crashed the car along Jesse Jewell Parkway and Center Avenue, the sheriff said. The four occupants then scattered, running away from the pursuing deputies.

The sheriff said Dixon and another deputy caught up with Garcia-Solis on Highland Avenue near Hazel Drive, less than 1,000 feet from the crash. That's when the sheriff said Garcia-Solis fired a single shot, striking Deputy Dixon just below his ballistic vest. The other deputy returned fire, striking the suspect several times.</p><p>Dixon was put into the patrol car of one of his colleagues and rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.</p><p>A police K-9 was able to track the second suspect, identified as 17-year-old Brayan Omar Cruz, to a residence in the same area. Deputies said he was hiding under a house. The other two suspects, identified as London Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez, both 17, were later taken into custody. All four were charged with felony murder.</p><p>Investigators said they tied the teens to the Double Deuce Pawn Store burglary the day before the deadly shooting. Deputies recovered 25 of the 27 stolen firearms as well as a large cache of ammunition and two crossbows. Investigators said they discovered additional firearms and seven stolen vehicles from other crimes. Investigators said they can link the teens to at least six burglaries, two theft by taking motor vehicles, and three entering auto cases, with Garcia-Solis and Velazquez facing additional charges stemming from those cases.</p><p>The additional five suspects are connected to crimes associated with the original four arrests, investigators said. Jiovanny Castillo, 17, Antony Macias, 18, Adrian Gonzalez Verduzco, 18, Rodolfo Rodriguez Puentes, 17 and Jorge Rodriguez, 19, all of Gainesville, were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension of a criminal. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Body_found_at_gas_station_0_7529253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Body_found_at_gas_station_0_7529253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Body_found_at_gas_station_0_7529253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Body_found_at_gas_station_0_7529253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Body_found_at_gas_station_0_7529253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Body found at gas station" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found dead at Lithonia gas station identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in DeKalb County have identified the man dead at a Lithonia gas station Wednesday morning.</p><p>William Stewart, 34, died from officials call blunt force trauma. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the case to be a homicide.</p><p>Bystanders made the disturbing discovery at the BP gas station in the 3800 block of Panola Road near Browns Mill Road around 6:30 a.m. Witnesses told FOX 5 News they noticed a parked car in the handicapped parking spot with its flashers on and what initially appeared to be a man asleep behind the wheel.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pedestrian-killed-on-roswell-road-in-sandy-springs" title="Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist" data-articleId="418623355" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Police__Drunk_driver_without_license_hit_0_7528774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Drunk driver without license hits, kills bicyclist</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kaitlyn Pratt</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police said a drunk driver has been taken into custody after a bicyclist was struck and killed in Sandy Springs Wednesday morning. </p><p>It happened around 5 a.m. on Roswell Road near Trowbridge Road. </p><p>According to police, a woman who was driving without a license struck and killed Marten Bijvank, 29, as he was pedaling on Roswell Road. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-suspicious-cyber-incident-brings-down-henry-county-computers" title="'Suspicious' cyber incident brings down Henry County computers" data-articleId="418682567" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Henry_County_computer_systems_not_workin_0_7529263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Henry_County_computer_systems_not_workin_0_7529263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Henry_County_computer_systems_not_workin_0_7529263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Henry_County_computer_systems_not_workin_0_7529263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/17/Henry_County_computer_systems_not_workin_0_7529263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Henry County computer systems not working" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Suspicious' cyber incident brings down Henry County computers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Henry County officials are trying to determine what caused a suspicious cyber Incident that has left all computers in the county down.</p><p>Henry County Manager Cheri Hobson Matthews conducted an emergency meeting with department heads to instruct them on how to handle the problem late Wednesday Featured Videos 