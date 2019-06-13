Georgia insurance agents said they busted a $120 million Ponzi scheme which preyed on California farm workers. Three people were arrested Thursday during the bust.

Agents surprised Wesley Bernard Owens, 47, of Suwanee, and Beau Eric Wilson, 34, of Gainesville, before they got up Thursday morning in a pre-dawn raid at their individual upscale homes.

Owens is the CEO of three Gwinnett County businesses including Bison Data Systems. A search warrant was issued in May of 2017 at all three businesses in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance.