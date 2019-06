- Deputies in Lamar County are investigating the death of three people found in two separate homes.

The homes are located next door to each other along Fredonia Church Road just east of Barnesville. The Lamar County Sheriff’s office said they believe two victims were murdered and the third was a suicide.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the two homes, which are located less than 500 feet apart along the rural road.

Details surrounding the deaths were not immediately available.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.