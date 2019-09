- Police are investigating after three people were shot in Fulton County Tuesday morning.

Police received a 911 call around 4 a.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting at a Waffle House on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 20.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital. No word yet on his condition.

Then, Fulton County police got a call about two other people who were found shot at the RaceTrac gas station on South Cobb Drive in Cobb County. We're told they were seeking help when they were found.

Police said the two found in Cobb County were also shot at the Waffle House.

We're working to gather information about the victims' conditions, what led up to the shooting and if police have any suspects in custody or description of the gunman.