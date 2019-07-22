< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419616527" data-article-version="1.0">2 Cobb County police officers pull distressed swimmers from river</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-419616527" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2 Cobb County police officers pull distressed swimmers from river&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/2-cobb-county-police-officers-pulls-distressed-swimmers-from-river" data-title="2 Cobb County police officers pull distressed swimmers from river" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/2-cobb-county-police-officers-pulls-distressed-swimmers-from-river" addthis:title="2 Cobb County police officers pull distressed swimmers from river"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419616527.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419616527");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419616527-419615996"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419616527-419615996" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/cobboffiersy_1563827767306_7539477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/2-cobb-county-police-officers-pulls-distressed-swimmers-from-river">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 04:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419616527" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COBB COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Two Cobb County police officers are being hailed as heroes after pulling swimmers in distress from the Chattahoochee River on Sunday.</p> <p>Officer K. Healy, a patrol officer at Precinct 3, and Officer S. Goddard, an officer in the Rangers Unit, responded to the scene of a swimmer in distress.</p> <p>Officer Healy arrived and spotted three inner tubes floating in the water. Police said he then saw three females in the water and ran down to the river. Police said a 14-year-old girl, who was not able to swim, fell off her inner tube. Her sisters attempted to help but began to struggle in the water.</p> <p>Police said Officer Healy threw the trio a rope to pull the teen to safety. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man dead, child injured in attempted murder-suicide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Homicide detectives are trying to determine the reason a man shot his 6-year-old son before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.</p><p>Officers were called out to 1480 Desoto Avenue SW along the northern border of the Perkerson Park around 4:26 p.m. for a shooting call. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man and a juvenile shot.</p><p>The man, who suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said, later died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-man-wanted-after-leaving-child-in-car-after-chase-captured" title="Deputies: Man captured after chase, leaving child in car" data-articleId="419637092" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/banks_1563832459155_7539863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy: Banks County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Man captured after chase, leaving child in car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A wanted suspect was taken into custody in Banks County Monday afternoon after a massive multi-agency manhunt.</p><p>The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said the man was involved in a vehicle pursuit in Franklin County Sunday night. Deputies said he crashed at the end of that pursuit, leaving a young child in the car and he ran from the scene.</p><p>Deputies were focusing their search in the area of Highway 164 and Dodd Road.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropical-development-possible-near-the-bahamas" title="Tropical Depression Three forms near the Bahamas" data-articleId="419591570" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/T_D__3_Forms_0_7539740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/T_D__3_Forms_0_7539740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/T_D__3_Forms_0_7539740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/T_D__3_Forms_0_7539740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/T_D__3_Forms_0_7539740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jeff HIll" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Depression Three forms near the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">Alex Forbes </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tropical Depression Three formed late Monday afternoon over the Bahamas as a 30 mph storm, moving NW at 13 mph. </p><p>The current forecast track keeps it off-shore and turning northeast by Tuesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center says it has the potential to produce one to two inches of rain in Florida, and some rough surf up the east coast.</p><p>The tropical depression will have no impact on our weather in Atlanta. 