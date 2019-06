- Atlanta firefighters narrowly escaped getting burned. They were not on a call but behind the wheel in their engine cab. Within seconds of seeing smoke, the entire front end burst into flames.

The truck, engine 26, had just been serviced. The cause is under investigation.

But veteran firefighters say the accident should be a wakeup call to fire commanders and to City Hall.

They point to the fact that the engine was 19 years old, well past the 10-year replacement cycle.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford says help is on the way for the fleet. The city will get eight new engines this summer.