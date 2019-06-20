< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 14-year-old and 8-year-old die in Gwinnett County car crash 14-year-old and 8-year-old die in Gwinnett County car crash die in Gwinnett County car crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413757416.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413757416");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413757416-413757263"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413757416-413757263" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/IMG_3139_1561039953963_7424098_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/14-year-old-and-8-year-old-die-in-gwinnett-county-car-crash">FOX 5 News </a> By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 20 2019 10:14AM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 10:21AM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Two kids were killed in a crash involving several vehicles late Wednesday night in Gwinnett County.</p> <p>According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the crash happened on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Windward Lane around 10 p.m.</p> <p>Investigators confirmed to FOX 5, that a car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another head-on. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the potential for severe weather on Thursday. </p><p>The first round of severe weather is over and it only had an impact on extreme north Georgia, but now we are tracking the next round of severe storms that will impact the entire viewing area.</p><p>The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed eastern Georgia in a "Level 3" or enhanced risk for severe weather on Thursday. N orth-central Georgia, including metro Atlanta, has been placed in a Level 2 or "Slight Risk."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-investigate-shooting-in-northwest-atlanta" title="Police: Man shot in head in NW Atlanta; search for gunman" data-articleId="413605890" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_shot_in_the_head_0_7421785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_shot_in_the_head_0_7421785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_shot_in_the_head_0_7421785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_shot_in_the_head_0_7421785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_shot_in_the_head_0_7421785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man shot in the head" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man shot in head in NW Atlanta; search for gunman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta police are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot a man in the head in northwest Atlanta.</p><p>It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Marietta Road near Carroll Drive. Atlanta Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in a gravel parking lot where many neighbors usually park.</p><p>WATCH: Live reports on FOX 5 News at 10 and FOX 5 News Edge at 11</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-sex-offender-owned-ice-cream-shop-close-to-minors" title="Police: Sex offender owned ice cream shop close to minors" data-articleId="413536211" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Officers_arrest_registered_sex_offender_0_7421561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Officers_arrest_registered_sex_offender_0_7421561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Officers_arrest_registered_sex_offender_0_7421561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Officers_arrest_registered_sex_offender_0_7421561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Officers_arrest_registered_sex_offender_0_7421561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officers arrest registered sex offender" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Sex offender owned ice cream shop close to minors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gainesville police have arrested a man for allegedly operating an ice cream and donut shop too close to children.</p><p>According to the Gainesville Police Department, 39-year-old Barrow County resident Endrick Torres, who is described as a "sex offender," owned and operated Love Is All You Knead, an ice cream and donut shop, in the downtown area.</p><p>Police alleged that the store was located within 1,000 feet of a child learning facility or area where minors congregate. 