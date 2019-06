- Two kids were killed in a crash involving several vehicles late Wednesday night in Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the crash happened on Steve Reynolds Boulevard near Windward Lane around 10 p.m.

Investigators confirmed to FOX 5, that a car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another head-on. A third vehicle was also involved.

Several people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Vincent Kim, 8, and Kristin Kim, 14 both were in the car and died.

The incident remains under investigation.