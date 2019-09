- One man has been hospitalized after a house fire in Hall County Monday night.

According to Hall County Fire Services, crews were called to the home on the 3900 block of Treeline Court around 11:30 p.m.

When they got to the scene, the found a 2,000-square-foot ablaze.

After over an hour of battling the fire, it was brought under control just before 1 a.m.

Medics transported one male occupant of the home to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.