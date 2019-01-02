1 child killed, 1 in critical condition after car crash

- A car crash has claimed the life of a girl and has left another girl fighting for her life tonight in Atlanta.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 6 tonight at the intersection of Glenwood and Second Avenue.

Atlanta Police told FOX 5 a 53-year-old woman was driving when she lost control in the rain and slammed into a tree.

Police had to call Atlanta Fire to help rescue the woman and the two little girls from the wreckage.

Medics rushed the children to Egleston Hospital, but they say a girl between the ages of 9 and 14 did not survive.

The second girl, who was between the age of 18 months and 2 years old, has serious injuries.

The woman driving the car suffered from broken bones.