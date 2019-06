- A grandmother has been missing for more than 24 days. Wednesday, relatives of the southwest Atlanta woman offered $15,000 to the person who can lead them to her.

Relatives of 49-year-old Valeria Robinson said the unknown surrounding her disappearance is getting the best of them. Despite putting up posters across the area, they said there has been no sign of her.

Robinson’s loved ones insist circumstances surrounding her disappearance don’t add it. They told FOX 5 News she was last seen at a home on Perkerson Road on May 19. A man she was last seen with was found shot in the same house. He survived and police have since opened an investigation to see if the alleged suicide attempt was somehow connected to Robinson’s disappearance. Right now, investigators said there are just too many questions to say for sure.

Robinson's children, sister, and mother hope their $15,000 rewards will bring their loved one back home.

Robinson is described as being 5-foot-7 tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts. She also goes by “Val.”

A prayer vigil will be held for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sylvan Plaza.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her disappearances is asked to call the Atlanta Police department.