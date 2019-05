- New details have emerged about the man accused of killing an Auburn, Alabama police officer and wounding two other law enforcement officials on Monday.

The Alabama Army National Guard confirmed Tuesday Grady Wayne Wilkes is an active member, a corporal and infantry team leader who joined the guard in 2010.

Wilkes is charged with capital murder in the Sunday night shooting death of Officer William Buechner during a domestic violence call at a mobile home park.

At the time of the shootings, Wilkes was wearing body armor and a helmet.

