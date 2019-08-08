Watson had been serving a 15-year sentence, and he worked at the prison as a farm laborer. Officials said the tractor was found about a mile from the prison in Henning, located about 50 miles northeast of Memphis.
Watson had been considered a person of interest in the killing of corrections administrator Debra Johnson, 64. Her body was found Wednesday in her residence on the rural prison's property, TBI Director David Rausch said. Rausch declined to discuss details of how authorities believe Johnson died, citing the ongoing investigation.
During a news conference in Nashville, Rausch said Watson is now considered a suspect in Johnson's killing and authorities are working to secure a homicide arrest warrant for Watson. While there have been reports of sightings across the state, none of those reports had been confirmed and he could have already left the state, Rausch said.
NEW PICTURES: Here are surveillance images from West Tennessee State Penitentiary, captured yesterday, just before Curtis Watson escaped custody. The third image -- not of Watson -- represents the type of issued clothing he would have been wearing when he escaped. pic.twitter.com/Tuioxc4BuO — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019
TBI has shifted personnel from other parts of Tennessee to work on the manhunt, Rausch said.
Officials asked those who live in the area of the prison to look for things that are out of place, such as missing food, weapons or vehicles. Residents also have been urged to check surveillance cameras on their properties and make contact with neighbors to make sure they are safe.
Roadblocks and checkpoints have been set up near Henning, with authorities searching vehicles for Watson. Law enforcement agents fanned out throughout the area, which includes farms, fields, rivers and woods. Railroad tracks also crisscross a landscape dotted by small towns and cities.
TBI has also deployed its airplane to scour the area, said TBI spokesman Josh DeVine.
"He could be anywhere," Rausch said.
Johnson, the slain administrator, had been a state employee for 38 years. She oversaw wardens at several area prisons, corrections officials said. No details of her killing have been released.
Watson is serving a 15-year sentence on a conviction of especially aggravated kidnapping out of Henry County. His sentence began in 2013 and was set to expire in 2025, officials said.
Watson had previously been convicted of aggravated child abuse in Carroll County. His sentence in that case expired in 2011, officials said.
Thank you to the Outdoor Advertising Association of Tennessee for giving us space on digital billboards across the state to spread the word about the search for Curtis Watson. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/8gCZjQFxOX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2019
Gov. Bill Lee announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. U.S. Marshalls and the FBI also each pledged $10,000 to the reward. The total reward, adding on money from TBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, now stands at $52,500, DeVine said.
"We need Tennesseans to be vigilant," Lee said. "This man is considered extremely dangerous and we need to find him."
Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee.
Posted Aug 08 2019 02:17PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 03:28PM EDT
A Montana man charged on Monday for body-slamming a 13-year-old boy at a rodeo because the teen didn't remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was acting on an order from President Donald Trump, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Lance Jasper is the defense attorney for Curt Brockway, 39, of Superior, Montana, who was charged with felony assault on a minor. He told the Missoulian that the president’s “rhetoric” contributed to Brockway’s assault on the boy.
"His commander-in-chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished," Jasper said. "He certainly didn't understand it was a crime.“
Posted Aug 08 2019 11:52AM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 01:19PM EDT
U.S. weather officials are increasing the likelihood of an “above normal” hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said now that the El Nino has ended, it means wind patterns and other environmental conditions are more favorable for developing storms. Forecasters predict there is a 45 percent chance of an above average season.
They said there could be between 10 to 17 named storms. Initially, they predicted nine to 15. Among those, NOAA forecasters predict between five to nine of those named storms will become hurricanes, and two to four of those would become major hurricanes. They previously predicted between four to eight named storms will become hurricanes.
Posted Aug 08 2019 10:46AM EDT
President Donald Trump says he's "very strongly" considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (blah-GOY'-uh-vich), who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.
Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting a commutation.
The Republican president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated "unbelievably unfairly."