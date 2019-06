- Health officials have issued a warning after potential hepatitis A exposure at a restaurant in Bartow County.

A food handler at the Willy's Mexicana Grill on Main Street in Cartersville has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. The employee worked while infectious between May 31 through June 17, according to the Bartow County Health Department.

Officials said while it's rare for restaurant goers to get sick from an "infected food handler," patrons should still contact their healthcare provider if they ate at Willy's during those dates.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver. Symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, exhaustion, fever, stomach pain, dark-colored urine, and light-colored stools.

Anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant during the listed dates is asked to:

Monitor their symptoms for hepatitis A up to 50 days after exposure

Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently

Stay at home and contact a doctor immediately if hepatitis A symptoms develop

Free hepatitis A immunization is available at the Bartow County Health Department located at 100 Zena Drive in Cartersville.

