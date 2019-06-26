< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414830971" data-article-version="1.0">Potential hepatitis A exposure from Bartow Co. restaurant worker</h1> Most Recent <strong class='dateline'>BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Health officials have issued a warning after potential hepatitis A exposure at a restaurant in Bartow County. </p><p>A food handler at the Willy's Mexicana Grill on Main Street in Cartersville has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. The employee worked while infectious between May 31 through June 17, according to the Bartow County Health Department. </p><p>Officials said while it's rare for restaurant goers to get sick from an "infected food handler," patrons should still contact their healthcare provider if they ate at Willy's during those dates. </p><p>Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver. Symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, exhaustion, fever, stomach pain, dark-colored urine, and light-colored stools. </p><p>Anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant during the listed dates is asked to:</p> <ul> <li>Monitor their symptoms for hepatitis A up to 50 days after exposure</li> <li>Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently</li> <li>Stay at home and contact a doctor immediately if hepatitis A symptoms develop </li> </ul> <p>Free hepatitis A immunization is available at the Bartow County Health Department located at 100 Zena Drive in Cartersville. </p><p>To learn more about hepatitis A, <a href="http://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis" target="_blank">click here</a>. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405009" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/hero-dad-leaps-over-pool-fence-dives-head-first-to-rescue-toddler-son-from-drowning" title="Hero dad leaps over pool fence, dives head-first to rescue toddler son from drowning" data-articleId="414721357" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hero_dad_leaps_over_pool_fence__dives_he_0_7443000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hero_dad_leaps_over_pool_fence__dives_he_0_7443000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hero_dad_leaps_over_pool_fence__dives_he_0_7443000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hero_dad_leaps_over_pool_fence__dives_he_0_7443000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Hero_dad_leaps_over_pool_fence__dives_he_0_7443000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A fast-reacting Florida father leaped over a pool fence and dove head-first to save his 1-and-half-year-old son from drowning, and it was all caught on camera in a dramatic surveillance video posted on Facebook." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hero dad leaps over pool fence, dives head-first to rescue toddler son from drowning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fast-reacting Florida father leaped over a pool fence and dove head-first to save his 1-and-half-year-old son from drowning, and it was all caught on camera in a dramatic surveillance video posted on Facebook. </p><p>Albert Passavanti said it was a “normal but very hot” Sunday afternoon in West Palm Beach when his son Rocco “noticed the ball get blown across the pool and he went for it.” </p><p>“Baby gates only work when you close them,” Passavanti wrote in the Facebook video’s description. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/mom-says-girl-developed-deadly-flesh-eating-bacteria-while-visiting-popular-florida-beach" title="Mom says girl developed deadly ‘flesh-eating' bacteria while visiting popular Florida beach" data-articleId="414737995" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mom_says_girl_contracted_flesh_eating_ba_0_7443096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The mother recounted her daughter’s near-death experience as a warning for others planning a beach vacation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom says girl developed deadly ‘flesh-eating' bacteria while visiting popular Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother said her daughter was left fighting for her life after contracting a “flesh-eating” bacteria while on vacation in Florida — and the woman recounted the terrifying experience as a warning for others planning a similar beach vacation.</p><p>In a post on Facebook , Michelle Brown wrote that the family was visiting Destin in early June when the girl developed severe pain in her calf, followed by a rash and then a fever, before ultimately being diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly in the body and deteriorates the person's skin and tissue.</p><p>According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , one in three people die from the infection, even with treatment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/jim-mattress-mack-mcingvale-hospitalized-experiences-stroke-scare-" title="Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'" data-articleId="414737908" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jim “Mattress Mack” Mcingvale is asking for prayers after experiencing a “stroke scare.”</p><p>Mcingvale is currently at St. Luke’s Hospital, where is getting a check-up. He said he was feeling tingling in his arm, face, and leg. He is expected to be there for the next day. 