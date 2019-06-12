< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Image Gallery src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.20.10_1560371768680_7389602_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412312010-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="120_2534.MXF_10.16.20.10_1560371768680.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2529.MXF_09.32.58.12_1560371751137_7389601_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412312010-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="120_2529.MXF_09.32.58.12_1560371751137.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2531.MXF_10.03.36.24_1560371750111_7389500_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412312010-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="120_2531.MXF_10.03.36.24_1560371750111.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412312010-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662_7389603_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.20.10_1560371768680_7389602_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="120_2534.MXF_10.16.20.10_1560371768680.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2529.MXF_09.32.58.12_1560371751137_7389601_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="120_2529.MXF_09.32.58.12_1560371751137.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2531.MXF_10.03.36.24_1560371750111_7389500_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="120_2534.MXF_10.16.14.00_1560371770662.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2534.MXF_10.16.20.10_1560371768680_7389602_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="120_2534.MXF_10.16.20.10_1560371768680.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2529.MXF_09.32.58.12_1560371751137_7389601_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="120_2529.MXF_09.32.58.12_1560371751137.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/120_2531.MXF_10.03.36.24_1560371750111_7389500_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="120_2531.MXF_10.03.36.24_1560371750111.png"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div Travel tips for parents of children with autism By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Jun 12 2019 04:28PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 04:37PM EDT his 5-year old big sister Sidney, and is thriving in Marcus Autism Center's preschool, where he's building his social skills.</p> <p>"He is now dubbed the mayor of the preschool, and is super social, talkative, a happy little kid," his mother Jenny Odom says.</p> <p>But when Nigel travels, things can get tricky. When he was almost 2, Jenny Odom flew with Nigel on her lap to Oregon, a trip that involved 4 different flights.</p> <p>Each time they took off, she says, Nigel would be okay for a while, but then he'd reach a breaking point.</p> <p>"He was screaming, and he would do that thing where kids straighten like a board," Jenny Odom remembers. "He wouldn't let me hold him. He was flailing, like trying to get me off of him."</p> <p>All she could do was hold him tightly and ride it out. She tried walking the aisles, and staying in the plane's back galley. Fortunately, the other passengers and the flight crew were understanding, Odom says.</p> <p>"This one lady came up and was like, 'You look stressed. Can I touch your back and your head and calm you down, like calm the situation,' Odom says. "And, I was, like, absolutely! It didn't do anything."</p> <p>But, she says, she was grateful for the woman’s gesture.</p> <p>Cheryl Rhodes, Director of Care Coordination at Marcus Autism Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, says the most important thing parents of children on the spectrum can do is plan ahead.</p> <p>If you're flying, before your trip, she says, talk your child through each step of the process, including how you'll pass through TSA checkpoints.</p> <p>You may want to rehearse the process at home, going step by step.</p> <p>"You're going to have to walk through this turnstile, I won't be able to hold your hand," Rhodes recommends saying. "You're going to have to walk in front of me. Don't run. You have to put your stuffed bear on the conveyer belt."</p> <p>Jenny Odom has learned to pack everything Nigel might need on their flight.</p> <p>"Try to give your kid as much control as you can," she says. "Maybe they have their own backpack, with their own snacks, their own drinks, their ‘lovies;, the books they love, the activities they love."</p> <p>For children on the spectrum, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport has a sensory-friendly waiting room.</p> <p>And, Rhodes says, ask your airline about which seats might be best for your child.</p> <p>A window seat can help a child feel more secure.</p> <p>An aisle seat will allow the child to move around.</p> <p>Or, Rhodes says, your child may need a bulkhead seat.</p> <p>"For those kids who like to kick the seat in front of them, this can be a godsend," she says.</p> <p>Next month, the Odoms will head to the beach, which involves a 7-hour car trip with Nigel.</p> <p>"We'll probably show him pictures of the beach house," Jenny Odom says. "And we'll say, 'Look, here is the beach, and here's the pool where you're going to swim.'"</p> <p>"You want to bring things your child enjoys," Cheryl Rhodes recommends. "Bring preferred snacks, maybe even a pillow. So, they can take a nap."</p> <p>Build in rest breaks, she says, and reward your child for good behavior with praise, stickers or a small toy.</p> <p> "Maybe it's saying, 'We're going to go to a restaurant with an indoor playground, at exit #201,'" Jenny Odom says. "'So, when we get there, we get to take a break. And you get a milkshake, if you're good.'"</p> <p>Jenny Odom knows there will be bumps in the road. If you see a child hitting a bump, she says, offer help. If you can’t help, Odom says, give the child and his or her parents a little grace.</p> <p>"If my child is freaking out, don't shoot me dirty looks," Jenny Odom smiles. " I know he's freaking out. I don't need your opinion, too. We're all trying to get through this. I'm sorry. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/white-meat-may-be-just-as-bad-for-you-as-red-meat" title="White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Study_shows_white_meat_not_healthier_tha_0_7381934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Study_shows_white_meat_not_healthier_tha_0_7381934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Study_shows_white_meat_not_healthier_tha_0_7381934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Study_shows_white_meat_not_healthier_tha_0_7381934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Study_shows_white_meat_not_healthier_tha_0_7381934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Study shows white meat not healthier than red" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White meat may be just as bad for you as red meat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For more than 20 years, Dr. Nimish Dhruva, director of the Piedmont Fayette Cardiology program, has steered his patients at higher risk of heart problems away from red meat, like beef and pork.</p><p>"There was a thought, until now, that red meat is bad, and we should avoid red meat," Dhruva says. "If you have a plaque build-up, or you've had a stroke, you've had a heart attack, you should avoid red meat."</p><p>Dhruva would typically recommend white meat alternatives. like turkey and chicken.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-finds-hope-in-the-shadow-of-cancer" title="Georgia woman finds hope in the shadow of cancer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Johns_Creek_woman_builds_life_in_the_sha_0_7380502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Johns_Creek_woman_builds_life_in_the_sha_0_7380502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Johns_Creek_woman_builds_life_in_the_sha_0_7380502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Johns_Creek_woman_builds_life_in_the_sha_0_7380502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/Johns_Creek_woman_builds_life_in_the_sha_0_7380502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Johns Creek woman builds life in the shadow of cancer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia woman finds hope in the shadow of cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With her mom by her side, 53-year old Leah Maile cross-stitches a pattern she designed herself.</p><p>It's kept her focused during the most stressful time in her life.</p><p>It began 6 years ago, with a bump on her arm her dermatologist biopsied.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-woman-hit-by-aortic-aneurysm-at-40" title="Georgia woman hit by aortic aneurysm at 40" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Woman_survives_aortic_aneurysm_scare_0_7356738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman survives aortic aneurysm scare" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia woman hit by aortic aneurysm at 40</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When Sonia Janis found CrossFit, it was love at first lift.</p><p>"I fell in love with the concept of it," Janis says.</p><p>The mix of strength-training, cardio and teamwork helped the 40-year old clinical associate professor in UGA's College of Education get in the best shape of her life.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 