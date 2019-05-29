< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> kindergarten"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/-he-is-super-ready-for-first-grade-6-year-old-excitedly-celebrates-graduating-kindergarten">'He is super ready for first grade': Overjoyed 6-year-old celebrates graduating kindergarten</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect">Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father">Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/9-educators-including-principal-named-in-gwinnett-county-school-testing-scandal"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20GWINNETT%20TESTING%20SCANDAL%2011P_00.00.45.01_1559187989863.png_7328038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="9 educators, including principal named in Gwinnett County school testing scandal"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/9-educators-including-principal-named-in-gwinnett-county-school-testing-scandal">9 educators, including principal named in Gwinnett County school testing scandal</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/-he-is-super-ready-for-first-grade-6-year-old-excitedly-celebrates-graduating-kindergarten">'He is super ready for first grade': Overjoyed 6-year-old celebrates graduating kindergarten</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect">Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father">Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/9-educators-including-principal-named-in-gwinnett-county-school-testing-scandal">9 educators, including principal named in Gwinnett County school testing scandal</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/man-shot-at-upscale-apartments-killer-on-the-run">Man shot at upscale apartments, killer on the run</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/marietta-city-councilman-arrested-for-obstruction-of-law-enforcement-officer">Marietta City Councilman arrested for obstruction of law enforcement officer</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/maria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Maria More offers tips for exercising in the summer heat on GDA"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/maria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda">Maria More offers tips for exercising in the summer heat on GDA</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hitting_the_track_at_CHOA_s_Speedway_Spi_0_7322667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="No motor needed at June's first-ever Speedway Spin"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin">No motor needed at June's first-ever Speedway Spin</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/P%20MASTERCHEF%20SEASON%2010_00.02.33.11_1559134267681.png_7322703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX's 'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons">FOX's 'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Christal_Jordan_on_May_December_romances_0_7318521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/maria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda">Maria More offers tips for exercising in the summer heat on GDA</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin">No motor needed at June's first-ever Speedway Spin</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons">FOX's 'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-chef-contestant-shares-a-drunken-chocolate-ganachefrosting-recipe">Master Chef contestant shares a drunken chocolate ganache frosting recipe</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/gwinnett-county-schools-promote-summer-reading-through-book-mobiles">Gwinnett County Schools promote summer reading through book mobiles</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/maria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Maria_More_s_tips_for_summer_exercise_0_7323027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Maria More offers tips for exercising in the summer heat on GDA"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/maria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda">Maria More offers tips for exercising in the summer heat on GDA</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hitting_the_track_at_CHOA_s_Speedway_Spi_0_7322667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="No motor needed at June's first-ever Speedway Spin"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin">No motor needed at June's first-ever Speedway Spin</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/P%20MASTERCHEF%20SEASON%2010_00.02.33.11_1559134267681.png_7322703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX's 'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons">FOX's 'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Christal_Jordan_on_May_December_romances_0_7318521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/maria-more-offers-tips-for-exercising-in-the-summer-heat-on-gda">Maria More offers tips for exercising in the summer heat on GDA</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/no-motor-needed-at-june-s-first-ever-speedway-spin">No motor needed at June's first-ever Speedway Spin</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/fox-s-masterchef-celebrates-10-delicious-seasons">FOX's 'MasterChef' celebrates 10 delicious seasons</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/celebrity-relationship-expert-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Celebrity relationship expert Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/master-chef-contestant-shares-a-drunken-chocolate-ganachefrosting-recipe">Master Chef contestant shares a drunken chocolate ganache frosting recipe</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/gwinnett-county-schools-promote-summer-reading-through-book-mobiles">Gwinnett County Schools promote summer reading through book mobiles</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <article> <section id="story409564294" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409564294" data-article-version="1.0">Tips to lighten up your summer meals</h1> </header> May 29 2019 g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409564294");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0">6 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cornbread"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02828A.MXF_20.26.46.02_1559147242286_7323415_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="paella"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0278CO.MXF_20.25.00.28_1559147231170_7323413_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="0278CO.MXF_20.25.00.28_1559147231170.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0270EM.MXF_20.17.41.06_1559147231184_7323414_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="0270EM.MXF_20.17.41.06_1559147231184.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0263C2.MXF_20.13.42.20_1559147218347_7323412_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="0263C2.MXF_20.13.42.20_1559147218347.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0264UI.MXF_20.13.49.13_1559147216364_7323411_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="0264UI.MXF_20.13.49.13_1559147216364.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409564294-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="cornbread"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02828A.MXF_20.26.46.02_1559147242286_7323415_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="paella"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0278CO.MXF_20.25.00.28_1559147231170_7323413_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="0278CO.MXF_20.25.00.28_1559147231170.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0270EM.MXF_20.17.41.06_1559147231184_7323414_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="0270EM.MXF_20.17.41.06_1559147231184.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0263C2.MXF_20.13.42.20_1559147218347_7323412_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="0263C2.MXF_20.13.42.20_1559147218347.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0264UI.MXF_20.13.49.13_1559147216364_7323411_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="0264UI.MXF_20.13.49.13_1559147216364.png"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="paella"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0278CO.MXF_20.25.00.28_1559147231170_7323413_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="0278CO.MXF_20.25.00.28_1559147231170.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0270EM.MXF_20.17.41.06_1559147231184_7323414_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="0270EM.MXF_20.17.41.06_1559147231184.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0263C2.MXF_20.13.42.20_1559147218347_7323412_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="0263C2.MXF_20.13.42.20_1559147218347.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/0264UI.MXF_20.13.49.13_1559147216364_7323411_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="0264UI.MXF_20.13.49.13_1559147216364.png"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-lighten-up-your-summer-meals" data-title="Tips to lighten up your summer meals" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-lighten-up-your-summer-meals" addthis:title="Tips to lighten up your summer meals" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-lighten-up-your-summer-meals";var <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-lighten-up-your-summer-meals">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-lighten-up-your-summer-meals">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MARIETTA, Ga.</strong> - Working with her student in the Life University teaching kitchen in Marietta, Georgia, Associate Professor and nutrition pro Beverley Demetrius says she loves the simplicity of one-dish summer meals, like this chicken and shrimp paella.</p> <p>Demetrius says you get everything you need in a single recipe.</p> <p>"One dish meals are tops," she says. " They balance each other out."</p> <p>Demetrius is all about balance, working in a mixture of good-for-you ingredients, and tweaking recipes, to fit your taste and nutritional goals.</p> <p>"If meats are your thing, you can add a little bit more meats to do that," Demetrius says. "If vegetables are, which by the way should be our thing, cut up some (vegetables) that are green and yellow and different colors, and just kind of make the visual for you."</p> <p>Instead of loading up on salt, she relies instead on spices, to turn up the flavor.</p> <p>"A little tumeric, which is a part of curry, is something that is in the paella," she says.</p> <p>Tumeric a "functional food," Demetrius says, known for helping fight inflammation in the body. </p> <p>But, she cautions, it's just one piece of the puzzle.</p> <p>"So, the more of those things you can put together, the more you will have a healthy diet," she says. "So, no one food can give it all. No one food is magical."</p> <p>But, in the summer, fresh, locally-grown produce is about a magical as it gets. </p> <p>Demetrius loves a summer punch made with fresh Georgia peaches and raspberries.</p> <p>If you never know what to at your local farmers' market or in the produce section of your grocery store, Demetrius says, go for bright, deep colored produce.</p> <p>"The brighter the color, the more nutrient-rich it is," she says.</p> <p>Demetrius says too often we rush through eating. </p> <p>So, choosing foods with fiber and texture can slow us down</p> <p>"Try to have a little bit of something that stays in the mouth for a minute that you can actually chew," she says.</p> <p>"It's more than just food then, it's actually a way to calm our minds down. More FOX Medical Team Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Woman_loses_weight_0_7327100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Woman_loses_weight_0_7327100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Woman_loses_weight_0_7327100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Woman_loses_weight_0_7327100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/Woman_loses_weight_0_7327100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woman loses weight" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After weight loss surgery, another challenge: excess skin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shara Conway of Stockbridge, Georgia, made a decision 5 years ago that changed her life. She was 29, and had been struggling with her weight for a decade.</p><p>"My high weight was actually 341 pounds," Conway remembers.</p><p>So, the U.S. Department of Defense Schools reading specialist choose to undergo weight loss procedure known as a vertical sleeve gastrectomy. And along the way, she dramatically changed her diet, and starting exercising.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/study-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics" title="Study urges smarter use of antibiotics" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stemming the tide of antibiotic resistance" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study urges smarter use of antibiotics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:09AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, 2 million Americans develop an antibiotic-resistant infection, and 23,000 die from it.</p><p>At Georgia Tech, Associate Professor of Biology Sam Brown, who works in Tech's new Center for Microbial Dynamics and Infection, says the over use of antibiotics in farming and medicine can make us vulnerable to drug-resistant bacteria medications cannot stop.</p><p>"Very simply, it means you'll take the same drugs and they won't work," Brown says. "So, if you have an ear infection, it will not resolve, because the antibiotic is unable to kill the bacteria."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/how-to-make-your-workspace-work-better-for-you" title="How to make your workspace work better for you" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to make your workspace work better for you" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to make your workspace work better for you</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We spend 90 percent of our lives indoors, and most of our day staring at screens. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)" title="1152545512_1559227858482"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virgnia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. " title="StephanieChing Douglas Lomas_1559223358175.JPG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/9-educators-including-principal-named-in-gwinnett-county-school-testing-scandal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/V%20GWINNETT%20TESTING%20SCANDAL%2011P_00.00.45.01_1559187989863.png_7328038_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V GWINNETT TESTING SCANDAL 11P_00.00.45.01_1559187989863.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>9 educators, including principal named in Gwinnett County school testing scandal</h3> </a> </li> </ul> Most Recent https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/SonnettTophat_1559230917526_7330301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/SonnettTophat_1559230917526_7330301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/SonnettTophat_1559230917526_7330301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Emily&#x20;Sonnet&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;center&#x20;back&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;USA&#x20;women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;team&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Georgia youth clubs create world class soccer stars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-he-is-super-ready-for-first-grade-6-year-old-excitedly-celebrates-graduating-kindergarten" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/HappyLittleGuy_1559225373498_7330076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Josh&#x20;Stephan" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'He is super ready for first grade': Overjoyed 6-year-old celebrates graduating kindergarten</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/longtime-mississippi-republican-sen-thad-cochran-dead-at-81" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/03/05/ThadCochranGetty_1520286650685_5033500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Thad&#x20;Cochran&#x20;&#x28;R-MS&#x29;&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Making&#x20;AIDS&#x20;History&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;Roadmap&#x20;for&#x20;Ending&#x20;the&#x20;Epidemic&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Hart&#x20;Senate&#x20;Building&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;14&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morigi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Longtime Mississippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran dead at 81</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ANAHEIM&#x2c;&#x20;CALIFORNIA&#x20;-&#x20;MAY&#x20;29&#x3a;&#x20;Bob&#x20;Iger&#x20;speaks&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Star&#x20;Wars&#x3a;&#x20;Galaxy&#x27;s&#x20;Edge&#x20;Media&#x20;Preview&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Disneyland&#x20;Resort&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Anaheim&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Amy&#x20;Sussman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/tips-to-lighten-up-your-summer-meals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/29/02506X.MXF_19.53.30.17_1559147242553_7323416_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" 