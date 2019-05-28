< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Study urges smarter use of antibiotics Study urges smarter use of antibiotics a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409306370_409299518_133683";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409299518","video":"568517","title":"Stemming%20the%20tide%20of%20antibiotic%20resistance","caption":"Stemming%20the%20tide%20of%20antibiotic%20resistance","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FStemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FStemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistance_568517_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653652833%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQquitWT03PVXBj-SOonITMrESMA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fstudy-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics"}},"createDate":"May 28 2019 08:00AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409306370_409299518_133683",video:"568517",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistan_0_7317688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Stemming%2520the%2520tide%2520of%2520antibiotic%2520resistance",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/Stemming_the_tide_of_antibiotic_resistance_568517_1800.mp4?Expires=1653652833&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QquitWT03PVXBj-SOonITMrESMA",eventLabel:"Stemming%20the%20tide%20of%20antibiotic%20resistance-409299518",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fhealth%2Ffox-medical-team%2Fstudy-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team 
Posted May 28 2019 09:09AM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 08:00AM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:05AM EDT ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Each year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, 2 million Americans develop an antibiotic-resistant infection, and 23,000 die from it.

At Georgia Tech, Associate Professor of Biology Sam Brown, who works in Tech's new Center for Microbial Dynamics and Infection, says the over use of antibiotics in farming and medicine can make us vulnerable to drug-resistant bacteria medications cannot stop.</p><p>"Very simply, it means you'll take the same drugs and they won't work," Brown says. "So, if you have an ear infection, it will not resolve, because the antibiotic is unable to kill the bacteria."</p><p>If you take an antibiotic for a viral infection, which the medications are not designed to treat, the antibiotic can attack and destroy healthy bacteria in your body, creating a void for potentially harmful bacteria to move in.</p><p>"So, this is actually damaging to you as an individual," Brown says. "It's damaging to you in terms of your microbiome and your risk of subsequent infection."</p><p>To tip the scales in the battle over drug-resistant infections, Brown and a team of researchers at Duke and Harvard universities say we need a more targeted approach to prescribing antibiotics.</p><p>Brown says it should include testing to find out whether otherwise healthy patients might be carriers of pathogens like E.coli or strep.</p><p>"This is the unpleasant truth, but we carry them in our bodies all the time," Brown says. "So, kids with strep pneumo, a few of them get sick, but many of them carry it basically up their noses."</p><p>Getting swabbed for these "bystander" bacteria could one day be part of our yearly checkup, allowing doctors to treat microbes before they can make us sick.</p><p> "So, you do surveillance on these samples to ask, what microbes are present, what potential pathogens are you carrying and what resistances do they carry?" <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
More FOX Medical Team Stories

How to make your workspace work better for you
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team 
Posted May 22 2019 04:43PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 05:07PM EDT

We spend 90 percent of our lives indoors, and most of our day staring at screens. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/23/How_to_make_your_workspace_work_better_f_0_7306908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="How to make your workspace work better for you" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to make your workspace work better for you</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We spend 90 percent of our lives indoors, and most of our day staring at screens. So, Bonnie Casamassima, a Professor of Interior Design at SCAD Atlanta, says we need a workplace that will really work for us.

Companies are increasingly turning to design pros like Casamassima to try to make their offices more user-friendly so that their employees will feel more creative and be more productive in their workspaces.

If yours leaves you feeling stressed or sluggish, Casamassima says, start making some small tweaks to your space.

Georgia couple shares young son's drowning scare
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team 
Posted May 22 2019 05:34PM EDT
Updated May 25 2019 08:37AM EDT

For Jill and Bennett Cierny and their boys, the Riverside Pool in Sandy Springs, Georgia, is a summer escape, and a place of painful memories.

"It's hard," Jill Cierny says. "It's hard to tell this story. It's hard to know that this happened."

Hard, because this pool is where the Ciernys almost lost their 3-year-old son Dylan on the Friday before 2018 Memorial Day Weekend. Dylan was 2-and-a-half at the time, and he couldn't swim. So, the Ciernys, both doctors, took turns watching him in the water.

Does your doctor's race matter? It might for black men
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team 
Posted May 20 2019 01:00PM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 12:22PM EDT

African-Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but only 4 percent of American physicians are black.

But does your doctor's race matter? It might for black men</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 01:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 12:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>African-Americans make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, but only 4 percent of American physicians are black.</p><p>But does your doctor's race matter? Research shows it may, especially for black men, who are less likely to get preventive care, and die on average 4.5 years earlier than white men.

Dr. Louis Sullivan, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Emeritus of the Morehouse School of Medicine, says although we should be comfortable seeing a physician of any race, that's not always the case. 