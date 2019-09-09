< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428052749" data-article-version="1.0">Mobile team takes asthma care to Atlanta schools</h1> </header> By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Sep 09 2019 04:58PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 09:48AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 10:12AM EDT Asthma Mobile By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Sep 09 2019 04:58PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 09:48AM EDT
Updated Sep 10 2019 10:12AM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/mobile-team-takes-asthma-care-to-atlanta-schools" addthis:title="Mobile team takes asthma care to Atlanta schools" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/mobile-team-takes-asthma-care-to-atlanta-schools";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428052749" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - At 10, Sonja Leonard has grown up with asthma. Hers is brought on by exercise.</p><p>"It's not fun, because you don't get to do the things you want to do," Leonard says.</p><p>But the 5th grader at Fickett Elementary in Atlanta's Ben Hill neighborhood doesn't have to go far for her asthma checkups. She just walks out the door of her school and into the Atlanta Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.</p><p>Leonard's mom, who a kindergarten teacher here, says the at-school checkups save her time and money, as a mother of 4.</p><p>"Some days, I have to clock out of work and take them to the doctor, and then rush back to work if I can," Frances Smith says.</p><p>The 40-foot Care Mobile, now in its fourth year as a traveling clinic, focused primarily on asthma care and prevention. But the team also sees children who aren't feeling well and need to see a healthcare provider.</p><p>Children's Healthcare of Atlanta nurse practitioner Martha Cargill and her team visit 10-Atlanta elementary and middle schools with some of the city's highest rates of asthma.</p><p>"Asthma can cause breathlessness, wheezing, coughing," Cargill says. "The most common symptom of asthma is that nighttime cough."</p><p>Children's Healthcare of Atlanta says asthma is the top reason children are admitted to its Atlanta hospitals. The pediatric hospital system estimated Georgia students lose a half a million days of school each year because of asthma.</p><p>"These kids either the end up in the emergency room, the hospital, or at the doctor's office for their asthma," Cargill says. "Because of that nighttime cough, they don't sleep well at night. So, it can impact their schooling. They're not learning, because they're tired when they go to school, that can impact their learning."</p><p>Cargill treats students in the morning, then follows up with their parents on the phone in the afternoon. <br> Fickett Elementary Principal Benita Grant estimates they have as many as 200 students here who struggle with asthma. </p><p>So bringing this kind of care to the kids makes a huge difference.</p><p>"Kids stay in school," Grant says. "That's the biggest thing. The kids stay in school. It's convenience and access for our parents. There are parents who do not have transportation. More FOX Medical Team Stories Girl's cancer leaves Georgia family with questions about her siblings' risk
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Sep 09 2019 04:46PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:53PM EDT
The dance-offs are back on in Kristin and Trevor Highland's LaGrange, Georgia, living room. Their family is finally back in a groove, four years after now 7-year-old Maylee, came down with what seemed at the time like a stomach bug.
"Of course, she had had stomach viruses before," Kristin Highland remembers. But, this one just didn't go away."
The problem wasn't Maylee's stomach. class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The dance-offs are back on in Kristin and Trevor Highland's LaGrange, Georgia, living room. Their family is finally back in a groove, four years after now 7-year-old Maylee, came down with what seemed at the time like a stomach bug.</p><p>"Of course, she had had stomach viruses before," Kristin Highland remembers. But, this one just didn't go away."</p><p>The problem wasn't Maylee's stomach. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/can-smoking-marijuana-affect-fertility-doctor-weighs" title="Can using marijuana affect fertility? Can using marijuana affect fertility? Doctor weighs in
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Sep 05 2019 12:28PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:53PM EDT
If you're pregnant or trying to conceive, you know smoking cigarettes is risky for you and your baby. But what about smoking marijuana?
Recreational marijuana use is now legal in 11 states. In Atlanta, Morehouse Healthcare reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Dorothy Mitchell-Leef says more young people are trying it, assuming it's harmless.
"People think, 'Oh, it's going to be fine for me because it's legal,'" Mitchell-Leef says. "But, that has nothing to do with medicine, and nothing to do with the fact it can have an effect on people getting pregnant or when they get pregnant." Doctor weighs in</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're pregnant or trying to conceive, you know smoking cigarettes is risky for you and your baby. But what about smoking marijuana?</p><p>Recreational marijuana use is now legal in 11 states. In Atlanta, Morehouse Healthcare reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Dorothy Mitchell-Leef says more young people are trying it, assuming it's harmless.</p><p>"People think, 'Oh, it's going to be fine for me because it's legal,'" Mitchell-Leef says. Blind since birth, Georgia 3-year old thrives in innovative pre-K program
By Beth Galvin, FOX Medical Team
Posted Sep 04 2019 03:32PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:52PM EDT
Brooklyn Hunt of Bartow County has a lot to say, or make that sing.
"Oh, she's so smart," her mother Lexie Hunt says. "She's wild, and she's hyper." The 3-year old has been singing and playing musical instruments since she could talk.
"That's her favorite thing," her mom says. "She can go from country to rock, to ACDC, to the Rolling Stones." Brooklyn was born blind because of a condition known as septo-optic dysplasia. According to the National Institutes of Health, it takes place in 1 in 10,000 live births. But, Lexie Hunt says Brooklyn has a gift for language. "She's wild, and she's hyper." The 3-year old has been singing and playing musical instruments since she could talk.</p><p>"That's her favorite thing," her mom says. "She can go from country to rock, to ACDC, to the Rolling Stones." Brooklyn was born blind because of a condition known as septo-optic dysplasia. According to the National Institutes of Health, it takes place in 1 in 10,000 live births. Featured Videos
Large tree in Chamblee crashes down on nearby cars
East Jackson wins Team of the Week behind community support
HBO produces documentary to help kids understand 9/11
'Frozen Dragon of the North': Scientists identify previously unknown species of giant flying reptile (Photo credit: HBO)" title="hbopress_child911documentary_091019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HBO produces documentary to help kids understand 9/11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/frozen-dragon-of-the-north-scientists-identify-previously-unknown-species-of-giant-flying-reptile"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/dinosaur%20THUMB_1568166811127.jpg_7649929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A University of Southern California scientist and colleagues have identified a new species of giant flying reptile, which they call the “Frozen Dragon of the North,” according to USC. 