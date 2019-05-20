< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Internship gives teen with autism taste of success Internship gives teen with autism taste of success style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/marcus%20autism%20center%20intern_1558376963568.png_7291388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407936531-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="marcus autism center intern_1558376963568.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autism_1558376951380_7291385_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407936531-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="autism_1558376951380.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/internship%20austistic_1558376958545.png_7291387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407936531-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="internship austistic_1558376958545.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autistic%20intern_1558376953084.png_7291386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407936531-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="autistic intern_1558376953084.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autism%20internship_1558376946994.png_7291384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407936531-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="autism internship_1558376946994.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autism%20intern_1558376946253.png_7291383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-407936531-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="autism intern researcher _1558376946253.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-407936531-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/marcus%20autism%20center%20intern_1558376963568.png_7291388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="marcus autism center intern_1558376963568.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autism_1558376951380_7291385_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="autism_1558376951380.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/internship%20austistic_1558376958545.png_7291387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="internship austistic_1558376958545.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autistic%20intern_1558376953084.png_7291386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="autistic intern_1558376953084.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autism%20internship_1558376946994.png_7291384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="autism internship_1558376946994.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/autism%20intern_1558376946253.png_7291383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="autism intern researcher _1558376946253.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/health/fox-medical-team/internship-gives-teen-with-autism-taste-of-success";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Beth\x20Galvin\x2cFOX\x20Medical\x20Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:beth.galvin@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/internship-gives-teen-with-autism-taste-of-success">Beth Galvin</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/health/fox-medical-team/internship-gives-teen-with-autism-taste-of-success">FOX Medical Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407936531" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA</strong> - Right out of the gate, it is pretty clear Matthew Plunk isn't your average high school intern.The Wesleyan School senior from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, is doing graduate-school level phonetic transcription of audio recordings of babies and infants communicating with their caregivers.</p> <p>Oh, and it's all in French.</p> <p>"I've never actually had a job before this," Plunk says "I like it. It's a lot of fun."</p> <p>At 19, Plunk has grown up with autism, and an incredible gift for languages.</p> <p>That combination made him a natural fit for a paid internship at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Marcus Autism Center, assisting Emory Associate Professor of Medicine Dr. Gordon Ramsay, Ph.D., in his Spoken Communication Lab.</p> <p>"Matthew is trilingual, in French, Spanish and English," Ramsay says. "So, we decided we would create an opportunity where he could work with me in French full-time, with my lab manager in Spanish, and everyone else in the building in English."</p> <p>Plunk says he almost passed on this job, because he's more of a humanities guy than a research scientist.</p> <p>"I like being a very well-rounded learner, so I decided to go in there and give it my all," Plunk says. "Just getting to practice my language skills, and to just hang with someone I really love, and just do this cool work to help with groundbreaking research, even if I don't entirely understand it, is such a cool opportunity."</p> <p>It's Cool, and it's rare.This year about 50,000 young adults on the autism spectrum will become adults. Only about 20% of 25-year olds with ASD have a paying job, according to Autism Speaks.Those who do work, the organization says, tend to have lower-paying jobs. So, Ramsay says this internship is designed to even the playing field, one high school student at a time,giving teens like Matthew Plunk their first, positive, taste of the working world.</p> <p>"If those kids are worried about what a real job looks like, if they haven't had a good experience in high school, or they don't like social situations, this is really an ideal opportunity for us to give them that environment, in a welcoming research lab, where they know they're appreciated," Ramsay says.</p> <p>The science has come easily to Plunk. The social stuff, like making small talk, has been more difficult.</p> <p>"I've kind of had social anxiety, trying to deal with people," Plunk says. "And, until this year, I haven't really pursued friendships. I've just kind of let them happen. But since I've really come to terms with who I am and where I want to go, I've honestly been making a lot more close friends this year."</p> <p>This fall, Plunk is headed to nearby Georgia Tech. His future, he says, feels wide open.</p> <p>"I think a lot about potential career paths I might take," Plunk says. "Right now I think I might like to be a diplomat. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"FOX Medical Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405039" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More FOX Medical Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/women-may-miss-these-quiet-warning-signs-about-their-health" title="Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Women_may_miss_these_quiet_warning_signs_0_7276691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Women may miss these quiet warning signs about their health</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every day, Dr. Taz Bhatia sees women in her Atlanta practice, CentreSpring MD, complaining of one of 3 issues: they're fatigued, they're gaining weight, or they're feeling anxious or depressed.</p><p>"All of those can be precursors to having hormone imbalances, to having inflammation, to having signs of autoimmunity," Bhatia says.</p><p>She calls these "quiet" symptoms, hints that something is off.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-man-donates-platelets-250-times" title="Georgia man donates platelets 250 times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/250th_platelet_donation_0_7268908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="250th platelet donation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia man donates platelets 250 times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This is big.</p><p>"It's a huge deal," says Atlanta Blood Services Donor Recruiter Nancy Herring. "He is celebrating his 250th platelet donation."</p><p>Bagley didn't set out to become a regular here, but that is what he is.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fox-medical-team/do-you-need-a-measles-shot-a-travel-doctor-weighs-in" title="Do you need a measles shot? A travel doctor weighs in" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/Who_needs_a_measles_shot__0_7256175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Who needs a measles shot?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Do you need a measles shot? A travel doctor weighs in</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly 20 years after measles was declared eradicated in the United States, the highly contagious virus is making a comeback.</p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there have been 836 confirmed measles cases this year, as of May 10, 2019, spread out across 23 states. The number of new cases jumped by 75 from the previous week. Georgia has had 6 confirmed cases since early January, all of them between members of two families.</p><p>At Highland Urgent Care and Family Medicine in Atlanta's Virginia Highland neighborhood, Dr. Nicholas Beaulieu specializes in travel medicine. 